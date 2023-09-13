Wednesday News for September 13, 2023

Chamber of Commerce kinda day!!

Sunny skies…High 83 😊

Many popular over-the-counter allergy and cold medicines don’t work, according to an FDA advisory panel. Specifically, the ingredient in question phenylephrine (fee·nuh·LAY·freen) is ineffective especially in tablet form. This is the main ingredient used in products like Benadryl Allergy Plus Congestion, Sudafed PE and Vicks Sinex. *These products generated nearly $1.8 billion in sales last year alone!

https://www.cnn.com/2023/09/12/health/phenylephrine-tablets-ineffective-fda-panel-says/index.html

A good treatment option for indigestion may already be in your spice rack?

According to a new study, Turmeric might help treat your indigestion.

In the US, Tumeric has been used as an anti-inflammatory and antioxidant dietary supplement. https://www.cnn.com/2023/09/11/health/turmeric-indigestion-wellness/index.html

The Triad’s first Champion apparel retail store is hosting a Grand Opening event this Saturday (Sept 16) between 8am and 3pm at Thruway Shopping Center (S. Stratford Road) in Winston-Salem. The store at Thruway is one of only three Champion retail stores in North Carolina (Nags Head and Smithfield) and the first not located in an outlet mall. https://journalnow.com/news/local/business/champion-sets-new-opening-date-for-thruway-store

McDonald’s is getting rid of its self-serve soda machines (by 2032).

The McDonald’s of the future…no self-serve soda machines and less dining rooms. *Consumer behavior has changed since the pandemic with a surge in drive-thru and delivery services, while fewer people choosing to eat in its dining rooms.

www.cnn.com/2023/09/12/business/mcdonalds-self-serve-soda-machines/index.html

The former Washington state High School football coach who won his case before the Supreme Court allowing him to pray openly on the field, is now sharing why he resigned just five days after his return. Coach Joe Kennedy took the field as Bremerton High School’s assistant football coach on Friday, September 1st, but he admits it wasn’t the same. Kennedy told CBN’s Faith Nation that he felt like an “outsider” on “enemy grounds. They were forced to take me back and I thought it would be the perfect time to resign – on my own terms.” Kennedy cited multiple reasons for his resignation including taking care of an ailing family member out of state.

NOTE: Kennedy had returned to the sidelines after fighting an eight-year legal battle to publicly pray after football games. Last year, the Supreme Court ruled he could exercise his First Amendment right to pray. Bremerton was then forced to reinstate Kennedy earlier this year.

https://www2.cbn.com/news/us/hostile-territory-praying-coach-was-ostracized-when-he-returned-still-sees-gods-hand?

Salem Pregnancy Care Center needs little girl’s clothing!

The need: Gently used 24 months to 2-T girls’ clothing, both for summer and winter.

Please drop off items by ringing the doorbell at the donation door at their location at 3001 Maplewood Avenue in Winston-Salem. Thank you for your generosity!

Savings: What to buy (and not buy) in September

*Buy: Summer clothes. Expect deals on summer stuff, up to 70% off.

Don’t Buy: Fall clothes and boots, yet. Wait til November.

*Buy: Outdoor essentials. Everything from patio furniture to lawnmowers to grills.

Don’t Buy: Toys and gaming consoles. Those deals start in October. Rossen Reports: https://www.wxii12.com/article/rossen-reports-what-to-buy-labor-day-sales/44965065

Tis the start of ‘virus’ season. https://www.cdc.gov/respiratory-viruses/index.html

*If you become sick: Write down symptoms. Stay home. See a doctor. Get tested.

Lots of information to help keep you and your family healthy on the News Blog.

https://www.cdc.gov/flu/symptoms/flu-vs-covid19.htm

Protecting against Covid-19…

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/about-covid-19.html

Healthy habits to help protect us (Flu)…

https://www.cdc.gov/flu/prevent/actions-prevent-flu.htm

The first of several GOP debates featuring three of the five declared Republican candidates for Governor was held Tuesday night by the Wake County GOP.

Former Congressman Mark Walker, State Treasurer Dale Folwell and businessman Jesse Thomas participated.

A second GOP debate is planned for later today (Sept 13) in Charlotte.

Note: Since 1901, just three Republicans have won the Governor’s seat in North Carolina, with the most recent being Pat McCrory from 2013-2017.

https://abc11.com/north-carolina-governor-debate-nc-election-2024/13773702/

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy commissioned a formal impeachment inquiry on Tuesday into President Biden’s activities with his son Hunter Biden’s business dealings while the President was vice president. CBN News

Blood donors need: Blood supplies are a critical low…

*Schedule your blood donation appointment through the American Red Cross at www.RedCrossBlood.org or on the Blood Donor App

Blood Donation: Some of the requirements to give blood include…

Be at least 18 years old.

Weigh at least 110 pounds.

Be in good health generally and feel well on the day of donation.

Bring a current photo ID on the day of donation.

Preparing for blood donation…

*Get at least eight hours of sleep the night before your appointment.

*Drink a few extra glasses of water than normal.

*Wear comfortable clothing with sleeves that can be raised above your elbow.

*Eat a healthy meal before giving blood that includes lean proteins (like lean meat, cheese or yogurt) or complex carbohydrates (bread, cereal and fruit) and avoid fatty foods. Eating food with iron — like red meat or spinach — will help ensure you have enough iron to donate.

Source: Piedmont Triad Chapter of the American Red Cross