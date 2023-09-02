Dr Joy Greene encourages all ladies to take time out for themselves!

Joytime 2023 Women’s Retreat

September 15 + 16, 2023 (Friday + Saturday) at The Church on 68 in Greensboro, NC Details and ticket info: www.eventbrite.com/e/joytime-2023-…on-408890571707

‘Overcoming worry and anxiety’

Speakers include:

Dr. Joy Greene

Katherine Wolf of Hope Heals

Music Artists Include:

Jason Crabb and Guilford

‘Joytime’ with Dr Joy Greene, a daily dose of audio encouragement, heard on WBFJ weekdays around 5pm. www.joytime.org/

Check out Dr Joy’s new book, “A Prescription for Joy- Overcoming worry with 5 steps.” If you are sick and tired of worrying too much, be encouraged, there is a way out of the darkness you feel.

Info: www.amazon.com/dp/B0C9SFXJHF?ref…PZEZZJS2ATDC5T3D2

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (Sept 03, 2023)