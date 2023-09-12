Tuesday News for September 12, 2023

The normal average temperature for this date is 82 degrees. And where is the daylight? Sunset today is at 7:32pm. Fall is on the way! Fall officially begins Sept 22. Pumpkin spice is already here!!!!!

Salem Pregnancy Care Center needs little girl’s clothing!

The need: Gently used 24 months to 2-T girls’ clothing, both for summer and winter.

Please drop off items by ringing the doorbell at the donation door at their location at 3001 Maplewood Avenue in Winston-Salem. Thank you for your generosity!

New this morning. Two schools in Guilford county have altered their schedules due to HVAC problems. Triangle Lake Montessori is closed today (Sept 12).

Western Guilford High School is operating on a ‘half-day schedule’ today with ‘remote learning’ on Wednesday and Thursday while crews repair their HVAC unit.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/education/2-guilford-county-schools-with-hvac-issues/

Update: American Sign Language (ASL) has been added to the

988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline as part of efforts to expand behavioral health care services for underserved groups. Now, the hearing impaired can connect to a trained counselor just by clicking on the “A-S-L Now” button on their website at 988lifeline.org .

https://thehill.com/homenews/4197899-988-mental-health-crisis-line-adds-sign-language-services/?

Apple is expected to reveal its iPhone 15 lineup later today.

And Apple iPhone users will likely get a new charging cable? Industry experts say Apple will introduce USB-C charging to its smartphones instead of the Lightning port for charging, thanks to new EU rules. Note: European rules mandating that ALL new phones use the same common USB-C charging port. Most tech brands use USB-C.

https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/everything-we-know-about-the-iphone-15-and-usb-c/

Learn more about the USB-C: https://www.cnn.com/cnn-underscored/electronics/what-is-usb-c

NFL: Jets over the Bills in Monday Night Football

Bad News: Jets QB Aaron Rogers could be out for the season due to an ankle injury?

https://www.cnn.com/2023/09/11/sport/nfl-aaron-rodgers-injury-spt-intl/index.html

Update: Hurricane Lee is currently a Category 3 storm out in the south Atlantic.

“Lee’ should remain out in the Atlantic, but it’s still uncertain if the storm will impact the New England coast, Part of Cape Cod and Maine are now within the forecast cone.

*Rip Current Warnings have been posted along the North and South Carolina Beaches. https://www.cnn.com/2023/09/12/weather/hurricane-lee-path-tuesday-climate/index.html

Carowinds winning two awards by “Amusement Today” magazine.

*Carowinds’ new aviation-themed area “Aeronautica Landing” was awarded the “Turnstile Award”. The second award is for The Fury 325, the longest steel coaster in North America, winning its seventh title as “Best Steel Coaster” in the world (in spite of recent repairs to its cracked beam back in July!). Hmmmmmm…

https://www.wcnc.com/article/news/local/carowinds-receives-two-awards-fury-charlotte/

The Triad’s first Champion apparel retail store hosting a Grand Opening event this Saturday (Sept 16) between 8am and 3pm at Thruway Shopping Center (S. Stratford Road) in Winston-Salem. The new store will be one of only three Champion retail stores in North Carolina – the others in Nags Head and Smithfield – and the first not located in an outlet mall. https://journalnow.com/news/local/business/champion-sets-new-opening-date-for-thruway-store

Blood donors need. Blood supplies are a critical low…

If you can donate blood, please do!

*Schedule your blood donation appointment through the American Red Cross at

www.RedCrossBlood.org or on the Blood Donor App

Blood Donation: Some of the requirements to give blood include…

Be at least 18 years old.

Weigh at least 110 pounds.

Be in good health generally and feel well on the day of donation.

Bring a current photo ID on the day of donation.

Preparing for blood donation…

*Get at least eight hours of sleep the night before your appointment.

*Drink a few extra glasses of water than normal.

*Wear comfortable clothing with sleeves that can be raised above your elbow.

*Eat a healthy meal before giving blood that includes lean proteins (like lean meat, cheese or yogurt) or complex carbohydrates (bread, cereal and fruit) and avoid fatty foods. Eating food with iron — like red meat or spinach — will help ensure you have enough iron to donate.

Source: Piedmont Triad Chapter of the American Red Cross

Reminder: Lifeway Christian Resources is discontinuing its music website that provides sheet music, instrumental charts, choral arrangements, demos, and other resources for worship services. Church leaders will have until Sept. 30 to download all content in their www.lifewayworship.com account before it shuts down.

*Back in 2019, Lifeway closed most of its brick and mortar Christian bookstores.

https://www2.cbn.com/news/us/end-era-these-christian-universities-bookstores-and-music-resources-just-shut-down?

DQ: Blizzards for 85 cents? Dairy Queen is celebrating its new fall menu with a special deal. Now through Sept 24, you can get a small Blizzard for 85 cents through the DQ app at participating locations.

All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors: Pumpkin Pie, Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough, Caramel Fudge Cheesecake, Oreo Hot Cocoa, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Pie, Choco Dipped Strawberry and the all-new Royal Reese’s Fluffernutter. https://news.dairyqueen.com/announcements/details/2023/The-New-DQ-Fall-BLIZZARD-Menu-is-Here-to-Help-you-Embrace-Fall-with-Full-Fervor/default.aspx

Flu vs Covid-19 vs RSV: Tis the start of ‘virus’ season…

https://www.cdc.gov/respiratory-viruses/index.html

What is the difference between Influenza (Flu) and COVID-19?

Both are contagious respiratory illnesses, but they are caused by different viruses. COVID-19 seems to spread more easily – and can cause more severe illness in some people – than flu. Compared to people with flu, people infected with COVID-19 may take longer to show symptoms and may be contagious for longer periods of time.

*If you become sick: Stay home. Write down symptoms. See a doctor. Get tested.

Lots of information to keep you and your family healthy this Fall on the News Blog.

https://www.cdc.gov/flu/symptoms/flu-vs-covid19.htm

Protecting against Covid-19…

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/about-covid-19.html

Healthy habits to help protect against Flu…

https://www.cdc.gov/flu/prevent/actions-prevent-flu.htm