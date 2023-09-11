Monday News for September 11, 2023

Today is September 11. A day of Remembrance and Service. 22 years ago, since the ‘Terror Attacks’ in NYC, Washington, DC + Shanksville, Pa.

High Point Rockers “September 11th Blood Drive” – Noon to 4:30pm at Truist Point (Rockers Stadium) in the Catalyst Club. There is still an urgent need for blood donors! Sign up on the American Red Cross website: http://tinyurl.com/3836ewmv

https://highpointrockers.com/truist-point-to-commemorate-9-11truist-p/

This morning: Area first responders participated in the third annual “Climb to Remember” stair climb at Truist Point (home of the High Point Rockers) to honor those that lost their lives on 9/11.

Update: After a two-week delay, students and teachers with the Alamance-Burlington school system are heading back to the classroom in Alamance County. The discovery of mold in dozens of schools pushed out the start date, but the district has now been given the all-clear. There was a three-hour delay this morning for students – to give staff extra time to prepare their classrooms before kids arrived!

https://www.abss.k12.nc.us/o/abss/page/mold-remediation-dashboard

Prayer concern: A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the family of Deputy Auston Reudelhuber, the Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy who was killed in a head-on collision early Saturday morning. The driver of a ‘box truck’ has been charged according to the NC State Highway Patrol. Funeral arrangements are pending.

Reudelhuber was previously was employed by the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office for over three years. And served in the US Army for six years. https://journalnow.com/news/local/update-charges-filed-against-other-driver-in-crash-that-killed-forsyth-county-sheriffs-deputy/

DQ: Blizzards for 85 cents? Dairy Queen is celebrating its new fall menu with a special deal. Starting TODAY (Sept 11) through Sept 24, you can get a small Blizzard for 85 cents through the DQ app at participating locations.

All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors: Pumpkin Pie, Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough, Caramel Fudge Cheesecake, Oreo Hot Cocoa, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Pie, Choco Dipped Strawberry and the all-new Royal Reese’s Fluffernutter. https://news.dairyqueen.com/announcements/details/2023/The-New-DQ-Fall-BLIZZARD-Menu-is-Here-to-Help-you-Embrace-Fall-with-Full-Fervor/default.aspx

Eat Buc-ee’s snacks and get paid?

You have until midnight TONIGHT (Sept 11) to apply.

The chosen ‘Buc-ee’s Buddy’ winner will get paid $1,000 (plus $250 dollars for the food) to sample 25 different Buc-ee’s snacks over 2-weeks! Of course, you will be taking pics of the food and writing a blog! Winner announced by September 18th. BTW: Some of the food you will be sampling…beaver nuggets, hippo tacos, homemade fudge, biscuits, and gravy. *The closest Buc-ee’s to the Triad is in Florence, South Carolina

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/life/buc-ees-snack-reviewer-finance-buzz-website-payday-try-food-apply-two-week-job-jerky-nuggets-lemon-crisps-payday/83-

Flu vs Covid-19 vs RSV? Tis the start of ‘virus’ season…

https://www.cdc.gov/respiratory-viruses/index.html

What is the difference between Influenza (Flu) and COVID-19?

Both are contagious respiratory illnesses, but they are caused by different viruses. COVID-19 seems to spread more easily – and can cause more severe illness in some people – than flu. Compared to people with flu, people infected with COVID-19 may take longer to show symptoms and may be contagious for longer periods of time.

*If you become sick: Stay home. Write down symptoms. See a doctor. Get tested.

Lots of information to keep you and your family healthy this Fall on the News Blog.

https://www.cdc.gov/flu/symptoms/flu-vs-covid19.htm

Protecting against Covid-19…

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/about-covid-19.html

Healthy habits to help protect against Flu…

https://www.cdc.gov/flu/prevent/actions-prevent-flu.htm

Earthquake in Morocco

Rescuers in Morocco are battling to find survivors from Friday’s 6.8 powerful earthquake, with more than 2,000 people killed and remote villages near the epicenter left in ruins. Hundreds of residents spent a second night in the streets, too afraid to return to their homes.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/09/10/africa/morocco-earthquake-day-two-intl-hnk/index.html

The US Open tennis tournament over the weekend.

Winners include: Novak Djokovic (men) + Coco Gauff (women).

NFL: Rough start for the Carolina Panthers, losing to the Falcons (24-10).

College Football

Tarheels over the Mountaineers (APP STATE) in ‘double overtime’ Saturday night!

‘Trump is explaining exactly how extreme his second term could be’

https://www.cnn.com/2023/09/11/politics/trump-wild-rhetoric-2024/index.html