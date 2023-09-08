SUN@5 for Sept 10, 2023

Craig Church (Craig Church Ministries) shares about the all new FaithFest experience! *New venue (across the road). A huge Cross. Another great line-up of artists!

FaithFest 2023

Chris Tomlin, Cain, CeCe Winans, Austin French, Jason Crabb & Katy Nichole

Faithfest Events Complex (Wilkesboro)

Saturday, September 16

Gates open at noon. Musical guests 2:30pm – 10:30pm

For ticket info: (336) 838-6260 http://faithfestnc.com

Plus…

Dr Joy Greene encourages all ladies to take time out for themselves! Joytime 2023 Women’s Retreat

September 15 + 16 (Friday + Saturday) The Church on 68 in Greensboro. Theme: ‘Overcoming worry and anxiety’

Details and ticket info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/joytime-2023-sept-15-16-registration-408890571707

Speakers include:

Dr. Joy Greene

Katherine Wolf of Hope Heals

Music Artists Include:

Jason Crabb

Guilford

‘Joytime’ with Dr Joy Greene, a daily dose of audio encouragement, heard on WBFJ weekdays around 5pm. www.joytime.org/

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (Sept 10, 2023)