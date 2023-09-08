SUN@5 for Sept 10, 2023
Craig Church (Craig Church Ministries) shares about the all new FaithFest experience! *New venue (across the road). A huge Cross. Another great line-up of artists!
FaithFest 2023
Chris Tomlin, Cain, CeCe Winans, Austin French, Jason Crabb & Katy Nichole
Faithfest Events Complex (Wilkesboro)
Saturday, September 16
Gates open at noon. Musical guests 2:30pm – 10:30pm
For ticket info: (336) 838-6260 http://faithfestnc.com
Plus…
Dr Joy Greene encourages all ladies to take time out for themselves! Joytime 2023 Women’s Retreat
September 15 + 16 (Friday + Saturday) The Church on 68 in Greensboro. Theme: ‘Overcoming worry and anxiety’
Details and ticket info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/joytime-2023-sept-15-16-registration-408890571707
Speakers include:
Dr. Joy Greene
Katherine Wolf of Hope Heals
Music Artists Include:
Jason Crabb
Guilford
‘Joytime’ with Dr Joy Greene, a daily dose of audio encouragement, heard on WBFJ weekdays around 5pm. www.joytime.org/
*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (Sept 10, 2023)