Friday News

WBFJ NEWS – Friday, September 8, 2023

Hurricane Lee now a Category 5 Storm – the First this year – and is expected to maintain strength. Lee continues to strengthen and may reach 180 mph max winds as it travels to the north of the Leeward Islands. WFLA meteorologist Leigh Spann, says “While the long-range forecast brings the system back to Category 4 status, it’ll still be a powerful storm.” Next week, Spann says they’ll be tracking when the storm turns north to determine if anyone on the US coast will feel impacts.

https://myfox8.com/news/hurricane-lee-now-a-category-5-storm-expected-to-maintain-strength/

Apple released a significant security update for iPhones and iPads Thursday to patch newly discovered security vulnerabilities in the devices’ system software. The issue was discovered by researchers at the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab, who said the software flaw was being “actively exploited” to deliver commercial spyware called Pegasus developed and sold by the Israeli company NSO Group, which is typically used to target dissidents, journalists and political opponents, so ordinary users likely have little to fear. Still, Citizen Lab recommends that all users should “immediately” update their devices. https://myfox8.com/news/time-to-update-your-iphone-apple-just-pushed-out-a-significant-security-update/

How important is it to talk with your kids about stress? Well, School can be stressful for all kids, regardless of their age, because they’re juggling schoolwork, additional activities, studying, friendships, and more. While it’s good to have high expectations for your kids and expect your child to do the best they can, expecting perfection is unrealistic. Remember that kids have different resilience levels. Checking IN with your children is More than simply asking “How’s everything going?” Kids will drop hints about what’s bothering them. So, if You, as their Parent, pick Up on stress signs, be quick to give them support. Sometimes, it’s just Not about a Lecture, it’s about Your Presence. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/talking-about-stress-with-your-kids/83-bf6e47e9-9bbd-4e81-b9da-500210b3d677

Corey Walker has been named the dean of the Wake Forest University School of Divinity after serving as its interim dean since January. WFU President Susan Wente described Walker as “a remarkable leader whose impressive record of scholarship and administrative leadership inform his compelling vision for graduate theological education.” Walker said he is honored to serve in the Dean’s job and will begin his duties on January 1st. “Wake Divinity is a distinctive community and a beacon for theological education,” Walker said. “The school combines a wealth of intellectual talent, institutional commitment and inspiration and passion to serve humanity.” https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/wake-forest-names-corey-walker-as-the-dean-of-the-wfu-school-of-divinity/article_8d79580c-4db6-11ee-ba78-a7697045c5a0.html#tracking-source=home-top-story

Hoping the Massive Facebook Privacy Settlement is about to change your life? Don’t hold your breath. Facebook parent company Meta recently agreed to pay $725 Million to settle claims it violated users’ privacy by sharing their data with third parties. But that pot of money needs to be divvied up among a huge group of people. In a court hearing on the lawsuit Thursday, class counsel revealed more than 28 million claims were filed before the deadline passed in August. Of those claims, about 17 million have been preliminarily validated so far. The median payment most can expect is around $30.—and Likely, Less! https://myfox8.com/news/how-big-will-facebook-settlement-checks-be-lawyers-reveal-estimated-payment-per-person/

WBFJ Family Station Forecast

Today: Mostly Sunny … High 89

Tonight: Showers / T’Storms … Low 68

Saturday: Showers … High 81

Sunday: Showers … High 78

Monday: Sunny … High 84