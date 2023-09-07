Thursday News

WBFJ NEWS – Thursday, September 7, 2023

A Concerned Citizen of Winston Salem wanted to know why Water Meters are being replaced. According to Gale Ketteler, the spokeswoman for Winston-Salem Forsyth County Utilities, the Old Meters ARE Safe and there aren’t Any Health or Water Quality Issues with them. The meters are simply being replaced with New “Smart” meters as part an upgrade program called “WaterSavvy” that began in the Fall of 2020. Thousands of New Meters have already been installed, and over the next few years all 130,000 residential and commercial meters will be replaced. Those New “Smart” meters will securely transmit usage information and alerts in real time, which will help monitor flow, quickly detect leaks and reduce visits to your home or business — all while keeping your data safe.

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction just released the 2022-23 accountability report for schools. Hey, the Kids get THEIR Report Cards, why SHOULDN’T Parents have the Same opportunity when it comes to the Schools? So, here IS your opportunity! Now, Mind you, Students made gains across all grades and subjects since the Previous year, but they’re Still catching up to where they were Before the pandemic. Find the link to this Schools Report Card by clicking on the link to THIS Story on our News Blog at WBFJ.FM!

The Federal Air Marshal Service of the U.S. Transportation Security Administration will hold, from 10:00am to 3:00pm, Saturday, an “Expedited” Hiring Event for Entry-level Positions. The Event will be held at the Marriott Greensboro Downtown, 304 N. Greene Street in Greensboro. Applicants are asked to bring a Resume’, Two Forms of Government Issued Identification, College Transcripts and DD-214 or SF-50 Forms. www.journalnow.com

Circle K is giving North Carolina drivers a little bit of a break on Thursday, Sept. 7. From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., you can get 30 cents off a gallon at the pump.

The gas station chain is also offering deals on drinks, food, car washes, and electric vehicle charging. The fuel sale will only be available at participating Circle K locations. To see which locations are offering this deal, visit circlek.com/fuel-day.

First it was a Rumor after an alleged Wendy’s employee posted on Reddit in August that locations were beginning preparations for New Pumpkin Spice Beverages. – NOW, Pumpkin Spice Lovers, the “Rumors” are TRUE! Wendy’s is Indeed launching New Pumpkin Spice-flavored Menu Items available for a Limited Time this Fall. The Tongue Tantalizing items Officially join the Menu beginning September 12th!

A School in Davie County is having a remote learning day TODAY due to Air Conditioning Issues and Record-high Temperatures in the Triad. Davie County High School students will receive information from their teachers about assignments and schedules for the day, according to school officials. Officials have successfully identified the issue with the air conditioning unit at the High School, however, the necessary repairs will not be completed in time to ensure the school building is adequately cooled down for a safe and comfortable day of in-person learning, so hence the Remote Learning Day Today.

WBFJ Family Station Forecast

Today: Partly Sunny w/ slight chance showers …High 92

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy …Low 68

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny …High 87

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy …High 80

Sunday: Partly Sunny …High 80