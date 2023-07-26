Wednesday News July 26, 2023

Above normal temperatures are expected through Sunday. Hot temperatures combined with high humidity will push heat index values (‘feel-like’ temperature) up toward 100 degrees across the Piedmont Triad over the next several days. *Please limit your outdoor activity during the hottest time of the day!! *NWS

What’s up with those gas prices?? https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=NC

A ‘surge’ in gas prices on Tuesday, marking the biggest one-day increase since last year (June 7, 20220, according to AAA. However, gas prices are much lower today than they were last summer, when they spiked above $5 dollars a gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded = $3.68. NC average = $3.46

Gas Saver Tips

Mondays and Fridays are the best days to ‘fill-up’ your tank with gas. Tuesdays and Sundays are good ‘top-off’ days. Wednesday and Thursday are most expensive. Sources: Clark Howard via Gassbuddy.com.

Your ‘sweet treat’ is continuing to cost you more? Sugar prices are about 20% higher than they were a year ago. Globally, sugar prices are even higher. Some are calling it “sugar-flation.” CNN

“Yes, the tap water is SAFE to use…”

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County officials suggesting that customers may experience discolored tap water, due to crews ‘flushing the system’.

*You can report pressure fluctuations or discolored water to City Link at citylink@cityofws.org, or by calling 336-727-8000.

The Great American Family network is quickly becoming the fastest-growing network among viewers. Great American Family (or G-A-F) who strives to create programming that is family-friendly finished the quarter as TV’s fastest-growing network among Women 25-54, Households and Total Viewers.

https://www2.cbn.com/news/entertainment/great-american-family-channel-soars-success-fastest-growing-network

Traffic Alert near King: Emergency Repairs continue this afternoon

Highway 52 SB near Moore-RJR Drive. The right lane remains is closed at Exit 122 after an accident that happened on Tuesday afternoon.

Traffic Alert: POSTPONED

Robinhood Road water system repairs will happen at a later date (not on WED)

Traffic Alert in downtown Winston-Salem.

Fifth Street remains CLOSED between Liberty and Broad streets due to ‘repaving’. A detour will be in place. https://www.cityofws.org/3411/Downtown-Street-Repaving

“Stuff the Bus” (literally) TODAY at the Walmart location on Peters Creek Parkway.

Helping kids with the ‘tools’ they need for back to school.

‘Stuff the Bus’, the Salvation Army’s school supply drive that helps area students thru their local Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs – runs now thru this Friday (July 28).

Drop off locations in Forsyth County include Walmart locations on Peter’s Creek

Parkway, Hanes Mill Road, Kernersville as well as Mocksville!

Details at https://migration.salvationarmy.org/winston-salem/stuff-the-bus?random=677

Donate online: https://give.salvationarmycarolinas.org/campaign/stuff-the-bus-2023/c497544

The start of school is just around the corner…

FACT: The average teacher spends between $650 and $1,000 of their own money every year on school supplies.

The Teacher Supply Warehouse in Guilford County is now open!

The warehouse allows teachers in Guilford County to stock up on new, brand-name supplies, as well as gently used items like games, books, office supplies, and craft materials at no cost. New teacher shopping day will be August 4th.

*Also, the Warehouse gratefully accepts donations of new and gently used items Monday through Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*GCS teachers can sign up to shop at www.GEANC.org

No strike? UPS has reached a tentative deal with the Teamsters Union, averting what could have been a costly strike, set for August 1st. Employees will vote on the deal in a few days. UPS agreed to pay higher wages and put air conditioning in trucks. CNN

Prayers for Bronny James, the son of NBA superstar LeBron James, who suffered cardiac arrest during basketball practice in Los Angeles earlier in the week.

His family says he is out of intensive care and is in stable condition. ESPN

The Davidson County Parks and Recreation Department has received a $50,000 dollar grant to help ‘develop pollinator and bog gardens’ at Yadkin River Park.

Note: The Bobcat Company has given five grants, each worth $50,000, to parks across the US as part of its partnership with the National Recreation and Park Association. Source: The Lexington Dispatch

Truist Financial continuing ed a recent quarterly pattern of job cuts, this time reducing its workforce by over 1,000 positions during the second quarter.

Since BB&T and SunTrust Banks merged in December 2019 to form Truist – the bank’s workforce has been trimmed down 11.3%

https://journalnow.com/news/local/business/truist-job-cuts/article

Cooling stations are now open in High Point and Greensboro thanks to the local Salvation Army.

Prayer concern: Singer Tori Kelly remains hospitalized and receiving treatment for blood clots after collapsing at a restaurant in downtown Los Angeles Sunday night.

*Doctors saying that Tori Kelly’s condition is “really serious” and the 30-year-old actor/singer is “in and out of consciousness.” Please continue to pray for Tori Kelly.

https://www2.cbn.com/news/entertainment/tori-kelly-hospitalized-blood-clots-after-passing-out-hundreds-online-pray-her