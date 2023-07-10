WHAT'S NEW
The Enrichment Center celebrates 40 years

July 10, 2023

“It’s about life, not limitations”

The Enrichment Center is a local non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of adults with an intellectual or developmental disability (IDD) – to “live their best life.”

Amy Stevens, Executive Director and Melissa Wilson, Director of Development, share with Verne (WBFJ radio) about who the organization helps and how you can get involved.

 

Educate. Expose. Experience.                                                             The Enrichment Center was started 40 years ago (back in 1983) by a group of local parents who were concerned about their IDD children transitioning to life after high school graduation.

The Enrichment Center was established to cultivate the creative talents of individuals in an adult setting by providing a unique arts-based Day Program while supporting them in learning basic life skills. The Enrichment Center also assists IDD individuals with exploring vocational opportunities.

Phone: 336-416-2633                                                                   Web:  www.enrichmentarc.org

The Enrichment Center celebrates 40 years.                                 “Yellow Brick Road of (40) Events” is a series of 40 events planned (from July 2023 thru June 2024) featuring a variety of unique experiences focused on the arts, entertainment, and advocacy.

The Enrichment Center is located on 1006 South Marshall Street in downtown Winston-Salem.

*As heard on WBFJ (Sunday @ 5 ) July 23, 2023

