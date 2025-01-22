WHAT'S NEW
Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
January 22, 2025

‘Mondays are a ‘fresh’ start every week.

Think of it as 52 ‘new beginnings’ throughout the year’

 

Maybe TODAY is not going as planned.

Never forget, every day you wake up is an amazing gift.

And it’s up to you (to me) to make it count!’

 

This is the day that the LORD has made;

let us rejoice and be glad in it.

Psalm 118:24 ESV

 

 -Verne 

