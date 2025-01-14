WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Focus on the Family’s Plugged In: Screen Savvy Parent

Focus on the Family’s Plugged In: Screen Savvy Parent

wbfj-verne
January 14, 2025

Plugged In offers detailed information about what’s really in popular movies, videos, television episodes, songs and games -giving families the essential tools they need to understand, navigate, and impact the culture in which they live.  https://www.pluggedin.com/

 

The expert media staff at Plugged In have compiled a must-read resource (book) to help you understand the media your children consume.

Adam Holtz, Director of Focus on the Family’s ‘Plugged In’ explains more with Verne (WBFJ radio) about their latest resource  “Becoming a Screen-Savvy Family: How to Navigate a Media-Saturated World”.     Becoming a Screen Savvy Family” offers practical advice and strategies to help your children (and grandchildren) navigate the ever-changing landscape of pop culture.

Listen to our interview…

 

The effects of technology and media consumption on children are far-reaching, impacting their mental health, sleep patterns, attention spans, and social skills.
https://store.focusonthefamily.com/becoming-a-screen-savvy-family

*Originally heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (July 07, 2024)

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
January 15, 2025

Wednesday News for January 15, 2025

wbfj-verne
January 15, 2025

CICIS PIZZA PLEDGE

wdecker_wbfj
January 15, 2025

“Purpose Beyond Pain: God’s Design For Life” (Feb 19, 2025)

wbfj-verne
January 14, 2025

WBFJ “30th” BIRTHDAY CONCERT

wdecker_wbfj
January 14, 2025

Gambling addiction: If mobile betting is more than a game

wbfj-verne
January 14, 2025
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.