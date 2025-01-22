News for Wednesday January 22nd

WBFJ NEWS – Wednesday, January 22, 2025

President Donald Trump will make a visit to the Western part of North Carolina this Friday. The President actually mentioned Western North Carolina only a few minutes into his Inaugural Speech, saying, “Our Country can no longer deliver basic services in times of emergency.” While Helene struck North Carolina back in September, many areas in the Western part of the state are still in dire need. Trump will get a firsthand look at the progress being made in the Hurricane Helene recovery efforts. NC Governor Stein said he is hoping to meet with Trump during his visit. https://www.wxii12.com/article/president-donald-trump-western-north-carolina/63497802

Thomasville City Leaders are urging residents to conserve water due to a low supply caused by a number of water main breaks brought on by the extreme cold weather. Thomasville City Manager, Michael Brandt, says the water system is looped, meaning everyone is connected to everything, be that the water in the fire hydrant, or that coming out of your spigot. Over-use of the water could cause an issue down the line for Hospitals. The concern is Not Water Quality, but rather the Amount of water left in the reserves. Normally after a busy day of water usage reserves are recharged and built up later that night. Problem is the city has lost so much water they haven’t been able To recharge. Continued heavy usage plus the bitter cold weather could lead to additional breaks. Less consumer usage will help toward these lines being repaired and maintained. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/thomasville-officials-urge-residents-to-cut-back-on-water/

The Forsyth County Commissioners Meetings needs Pastors to do the Invocation for their Monthly Meetings for the First Half of the Year. Most Meetings take place on Thursday Afternoons at 2:00pm. If you are interested simply reach out to Ashleigh Matthews at 336-703-2025.

NASCAR has announced the Race Format for “The Cook Out Clash” at Bowman Gray Stadium. 23 Drivers will compete in the Feature Event on Sunday night, Feb. 2nd. The racing action for the NASCAR Cup Series Teams will begin Saturday, Feb. 1st. The Top-5 Finishers in each Heat Race will compete in “The Cook Out Clash” feature. Sunday’s racing action will begin with a 75-lap Last Chance Qualifier race where the Top-Two finishers in the LCQ will advance to “The Clash.” The Final Spot, #23, is reserved for the driver who finished the highest in the 2024 season points standings and who did not already transfer into “The Clash.”

Growing up, you likely heard your parents rehearse this quote during the Winter: “Bundle Up! You don’t want to catch a cold!” According to Medical Professionals, while more people Do get sick During the Winter months, it’s Not because of the Cold Weather, but rather because During cold weather we’re Inside and around Other People more often, where contagious ailments are hiding.” Cold Weather, however, can still cause other medical conditions such as Hypothermia or Frostbite, especially for Geriatric Patients, If a person isn’t properly “Bundled Up” For the Cold. https://myfox8.com/news/health/does-the-cold-make-you-sick/

How long should you let your car warm up before you drive it? Anywhere from 2 to 5 Minutes, Tops! Anything longer than that, you run the risk of damaging your engine. When it gets cold oil loses some of its viscosity, its ooziness if you will. What happens when you drive the car, right after you start it, oil gets all through the engine and lubricates the parts that it needs to. When it sits there and just idling, it’s Not getting that flow of oil through all of the engine that you need. ALSO: Don’t REV the engine when you get in. You might Think you’re helping your car warm up by revving the engine, but in reality you’re asking too much of the engine before the oil is everywhere it should be. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/how-long-should-you-let-your-car-warm-up-no-more-than-5-minutes-heres-why-carfax-experts-say-it-damages-the-engine-to-idle-for-long-periods-of-time/83-8cbb4280-7ff6-41c4-81fc-e6bcc241ebed

Today: Sunny… High 29

Tonight: Mostly Clear… Low 13

Thursday: Partly Sunny … High 37

Friday: Mostly Sunny … High 40