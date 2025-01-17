Forsyth Ministry leaders, Pastors wanted for ‘invocations’
There are opportunities for Pastors (and ministry leaders based in Forsyth county) that would like to give an invocation at the Forsyth County Commissioners meetings.
*Commissioner meetings are Thursday afternoons at the downtown government center located at 201 North Chestnut Street in Winston-Salem.
Interested ministry leaders need to contact Ashleigh Matthews at 336-703-2025 or by email mattheab@forsyth.cc. Thank you!!
Specific dates for February into June 2025…
2/13 at 2pm
2/27 at 2pm
3/13 at 6pm
3/27 at 2pm
4/10 at 2pm
4/24 at 2pm
5/8 at 2pm
5/22 at 2pm
6/5 at 2pm
6/19 at 2pm