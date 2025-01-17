WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Forsyth Ministry leaders, Pastors wanted for ‘invocations’

Forsyth Ministry leaders, Pastors wanted for ‘invocations’

wbfj-verne
January 17, 2025

There are opportunities for Pastors (and ministry leaders based in Forsyth county) that would like to give an invocation at the Forsyth County Commissioners meetings.

*Commissioner meetings are Thursday afternoons at the downtown government center located at 201 North Chestnut Street in Winston-Salem.

Interested ministry leaders need to contact Ashleigh Matthews at 336-703-2025 or by email mattheab@forsyth.ccThank you!!

Specific dates for February into June 2025…

2/13 at 2pm

2/27 at 2pm

3/13 at 6pm

3/27 at 2pm

4/10 at 2pm

4/24 at 2pm

5/8 at 2pm

5/22 at 2pm

6/5 at 2pm

6/19 at 2pm

 

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

“Purpose Beyond Pain: God’s Design For Life” (Feb 19, 2025)

wbfj-verne
January 17, 2025

Friday News for January 17, 2025

wbfj-verne
January 17, 2025

Salem Pregnancy: Prayer walk and open house this Sunday

wbfj-verne
January 16, 2025

WBFJ “30th” BIRTHDAY CONCERT

wdecker_wbfj
January 16, 2025

Thursday News for January 16, 2025

wbfj-verne
January 16, 2025

Community Calendar

wbfj-kurt
January 16, 2025
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.