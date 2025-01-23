News for Thursday January 23rd

WBFJ NEWS – Thursday, January 23, 2025

Davidson County Schools are Closed again today, while Lexington City Schools are on a Two-Hour Delay.

When Winter Snows find their way to the North Carolina Coast the unusual and not often seen event brings Closures that cut off entire Communities. Ocean Isle was the First Bridge to be Closed Tuesday Night at 9:25, followed by Holden Beach just before 9:30, and then finally Sunset Beach Bridge, near the South Carolina line, was closed at 9:40. While Holden Beach was the First to Reopen later Tuesday evening, by Wednesday morning the other bridges followed. It was a wise decision on the part of those making the decision to close the bridges when they did. If You’ve ever been On those bridges, you need no explanation!

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/pictures-heavy-snow-falls-at-north-carolian-coast-closing-bridges-to-3-beach-islands/

On Snowy and Cold Days, it’s Easy to Forget about those who rely on Others to get by. But in Davidson County, Meals on Wheels is ensuring Seniors are Not Forgotten by delivering Food and Vital Wellness Checks. The Program serves around 350 Seniors Daily across 23 Delivery Routes with the help of more than 400 Volunteers. It even offers options for Seniors with Special Dietary Needs, including Diabetic, Renal and Pureed (pure-RAYED) meals. While the more than 400 Volunteers allows the program runs smoothly, the Need is Growing. Currently, 117 Seniors are on the Waitlist, and so More Volunteers are Needed. If You would like to Volunteer—or Sign up a Loved One FOR Meals on Wheels in Davidson County, call (336) 242-2290. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/meals-on-wheels-checks-on-the-elderly-in-davidson-county-amid-winter-weather/

Most of us are well aware of what to Not Leave in the Car in Heat, but what about in the Cold? Some items you’ll want to be aware of are: ELECTRONICS—The Cold Temps can cause them to “change behavior.” In fact, when you leave your phone—or any other electronic device in very cold conditions—you risk temporarily shortening the battery or preventing the device from charging. – LIQUIDS—Need I say more? – PETS—We figured the Heat part out for them, but your Pet—like You—can develop Hypothermia if left unattended long enough. –

EYE Glasses—Extreme Cold can cause the Lenses to expand and contract, and your Frames are likely to Warp in Cold weather, Especially if they’re Plastic—which affects the Focus of the lenses. Find even more ideas in this story on our News Blog at WBFJ.FM! https://myfox8.com/news/its-cold-out-avoid-leaving-these-items-in-your-car-experts-warn/

Here at WBFJ we are one of the few stations who offer you Traffic Updates during Morning and Evening Drivetime. But Here’s something that not even WE Knew until Yesterday—North Carolina is the Seventh BEST State to Drive in, according to a new study by WalletHub, who released the 2025’s Best and Worst States study Tuesday, comparing the 50 states across 31 Key Metrics, including Average Gas Prices, Rush Hour Traffic Congestion, and Road Quality. North Carolina received a total score of 63.12 to rank Seventh Overall. The study was based on Auto Repair Shops per capita, Cost of Ownership and Maintenance, Car Dealerships per capita, Vehicles and Maintenance, Average Gas Prices and Auto Maintenance Costs, Car Theft Rates. NC came in 25th in Road Quality and Safety, and 31st in Traffic and Infrastructure. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/north-carolina-among-top-10-best-states-to-drive-in-study-finds/

It might be cold outside, but warm hands and hearts fill the Community Room at Trinity Episcopal Church in Mount Airy to give people a place to escape freezing temperatures. If temperatures drop below 32 degrees, Volunteers keep the Warming Center open for guests to sit inside from 8:00pm to 7:00am. The Initiative expects to run through the end of February, or as long as the temperatures stay low and Volunteers are willing to be there. The Church is Looking for More Volunteers to keep the Warming Center Open. You can join their efforts by signing up TO Volunteer. Find the link in this story on our News Blog at WBFJ.FM!

https://www.wxii12.com/article/volunteers-to-the-rescue-mount-airy-warming-center-north-carolina/63513689

The City of Greensboro’s Community Safety Department is celebrating after receiving a $1.9 million grant from the Department of Justice. The grant marks the largest amount ever awarded to the department which was formed almost two and a half years ago. The money will go to expanding their Peace on Purpose initiative.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/greensboro/greensboro-gets-1-9-million-grant-for-community-safety/

We’ve All Seen It! All that Salt and Calcium Mixture that’s used to pretreat the roads ahead of the Winter storms can cause problems for your car if you don’t take care of it soon. Mechanics say you don’t have to worry much about the calcium chloride doing a number on your paint job or the outside of your car—but it’s the inside and the undercarriage where it can wreak havoc. It can eat away, especially fuel lines, a lot of which are made out of aluminum which can deteriorate very fast because of the salt. Bottom Line? Wash your Car as soon after Road Treatments as possible! https://myfox8.com/weather/did-you-know-road-salt-can-damage-your-car-this-is-why-you-should-wash-it-asap/

WBFJ Family Station Forecast

Today: Mostly Cloudy… High 36

Tonight: Mostly Clear… Low 20

Tomorrow: Sunny … High 40

Saturday: Sunny … High 43

Sunday: Partly Sunny … High 49

(Ditto for Monday)