Pregnancy Care Centers in our Community

January is “Sanctity of Human Life” Month

Pregnancy Care Centers – Supporting life in our Communities

Sanctity of Human Life Sunday is January 19, 2025

Pregnancy Care Centers (locally)

Salem Pregnancy Care Center (WS) 760-3680 https://www.spcclife.org

Alpha Pregnancy Support (Lexington) 242-1218 www.alphapregnancysupport.org

Hope Pregnancy Care Center (King) 336-983-3990 www.hopepcc.org

LifeLine Pregnancy Help Center (Elkin) 526-5433 https://lifelinehelps.org/

Not Forgotten Ministries (WS) 336-293-7427 www.theyarenotforgotten.com

Davie Pregnancy Care Center (Mocksville) 753-4673 www.daviepregnancycare.com/

Pregnancy Support Center (Salisbury/Rowan County) 704-633-7695 www.pregnancysupport.com

Pregnancy Care Center of High Point 887-2232 www.pcc-highpoint.org

New Hope Pregnancy Center (Yadkinville) 679-7101 www.newhopepcc.org

Compassion Care Center (Yadkinville, NC) 336-679-7101 https://c3yadkin.com/

The Legacy Center of Mt Airy (Mt Airy) 783-0011 http://legacymtairy.org/

Wilkes Pregnancy Care Center (Wilkesboro) 838-9272 http://wilkespcc.com/

‘Your Choices Randolph’ (Asheboro) (336) 629-9988 https://goo.gl/OI9znX

The Pregnancy Network (Greensboro + Winston-Salem) (336)-274-4881 ThePregnancyNetwork.org

Having Compassion: 1 in 3 women that attend church has had an abortion.

Many Christian women who have experienced abortion struggle with the ‘lie’ that God does not forgive this sin, but this is not true.

There is hope. There is forgiveness. There is freedom. https://www.voice4life.org/abortion-recovery.html

Romans 5:8 says, “But God shows his love for us in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us.” (ESV) ​

The annual ‘March for Life ‘in Washington, DC will take place on Friday, January 24.

Pre-rally worship by the CCM band, ‘Unspoken’.

This year’s theme: “Life: Why We March”, reflecting on the basic truth that inspires the pro-life cause: every human life – including the unborn and their mothers – is beautiful, has unique dignity, and worthy of protection.

Info at https://marchforlife.org/

The fight for Life continues. On June 24, 2022, the Supreme Court rightfully overturned Roe v. Wade in the Dobbs v. Jackson decision, finding no constitutional right to abortion. Post Dobbs, the power to protect the unborn has been returned to us, on the state level, through our elected representatives both at the state and federal level.

Additional Pro-Life Resources on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

Focus on the Family 1-800-A Family

Pro-Life Resources www.focusonthefamily.com/socialissues/promos/advocacy/be-a-voice

Be a Voice for Life ‘Option Ultrasound’ www.heartlink.org/oupdirectors.cfm

NC Family Policy Council – http://www.ncfamily.org/

NC Right To Life 1-800-392-6275 Website: http://ncrtl.org/

Carolina Pregnancy Care Fellowship www.cpcflink.org