Pregnancy Care Centers in our Community

wbfj-verne
January 9, 2025

January is “Sanctity of Human Life” Month

Pregnancy Care Centers – Supporting life in our Communities

Sanctity of Human Life Sunday is January 19, 2025

 

Pregnancy Care Centers (locally)

Salem Pregnancy Care Center (WS)  760-3680   https://www.spcclife.org

Alpha Pregnancy Support (Lexington)    242-1218   www.alphapregnancysupport.org

Hope Pregnancy Care Center (King)   336-983-3990      www.hopepcc.org

 

LifeLine Pregnancy Help Center (Elkin)   526-5433  https://lifelinehelps.org/

Not Forgotten Ministries (WS)  336-293-7427    www.theyarenotforgotten.com

Davie Pregnancy Care Center (Mocksville)  753-4673 www.daviepregnancycare.com/

 

Pregnancy Support Center  (Salisbury/Rowan County)  704-633-7695  www.pregnancysupport.com

Pregnancy Care Center of High Point  887-2232    www.pcc-highpoint.org

New Hope Pregnancy Center (Yadkinville)   679-7101 www.newhopepcc.org

 

Compassion Care Center (Yadkinville, NC) 336-679-7101 https://c3yadkin.com/

The Legacy Center of Mt Airy (Mt Airy)   783-0011 http://legacymtairy.org/

Wilkes Pregnancy Care Center (Wilkesboro)  838-9272 http://wilkespcc.com/

 

‘Your Choices Randolph’ (Asheboro) (336) 629-9988    https://goo.gl/OI9znX

The Pregnancy Network (Greensboro + Winston-Salem)  (336)-274-4881 ThePregnancyNetwork.org

 

Having Compassion: 1 in 3 women that attend church has had an abortion.

Many Christian women who have experienced abortion struggle with the ‘lie’ that God does not forgive this sin, but this is not true.

There is hope. There is forgiveness. There is freedom. https://www.voice4life.org/abortion-recovery.html

Romans 5:8 says, “But God shows his love for us in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us.” (ESV) 

 

The annual ‘March for Life ‘in Washington, DC will take place on Friday, January 24.

Pre-rally worship by the CCM band, ‘Unspoken’.

This year’s theme: “Life: Why We March”, reflecting on the basic truth that inspires the pro-life cause: every human life – including the unborn and their mothers – is beautiful, has unique dignity, and worthy of protection.

Info at https://marchforlife.org/

 

The fight for Life continues.  On June 24, 2022, the Supreme Court rightfully overturned Roe v. Wade in the Dobbs v. Jackson decision, finding no constitutional right to abortion. Post Dobbs, the power to protect the unborn has been returned to us, on the state level, through our elected representatives both at the state and federal level.

 

Additional Pro-Life Resources on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

Focus on the Family  1-800-A Family

Pro-Life Resources www.focusonthefamily.com/socialissues/promos/advocacy/be-a-voice

Be a Voice for Life   ‘Option Ultrasound’  www.heartlink.org/oupdirectors.cfm

NC Family Policy Council –  http://www.ncfamily.org/

NC Right To Life    1-800-392-6275   Website: http://ncrtl.org/

Carolina Pregnancy Care Fellowship    www.cpcflink.org

 

