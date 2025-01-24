Friday News for January 24, 2025

Warmer temperatures through the weekend, near 60 on Wednesday!

School Delays due to the icy cold conditions again this morning

Randolph County = 3 hour delay Asheboro City = 2 hour delay

A dirty car can be dangerous? With all this snow and rain, all of our cars stay ‘dirty’. Consumer Reports stresses for us to keep our vehicles clean, especially newer model vehicles, They have advanced safety systems and rely on CLEAN sensors (and cameras) to work properly.

Ford Motor Co. is recalling 272,827 Broncos and Mavericks due to a power problem that can cause vehicles to stop unexpectedly or fail to start.

https://myfox8.com/news/ford-recalls-over-270000-broncos-and-mavericks-heres-why/

AAA: Winter Weather Prep

Are your car tires are properly inflated? Cold weather reduces air pressure quicker.

Check your car battery! Take advantage of ‘free battery checks’ at local auto supply stores, especially if your battery is over 3 years old. www.weather.gov/rnk/NCWinterWxPreparedness2023

President Trump tours Helen-hit western North Carolina today

https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/trump-tours-north-carolina-helene/

The HanesBrands retail location at Thruway shopping center in Winston-Salem is CLOSING this Saturday – January 25th.

Please pray for store employees that will be looking for other employment.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/business/hanesbrands-thruway-outlet-store/article

College Hoops

Wake Forest hosting the Blue Devils at the Joel on Saturday.

The Deacs remain unbeaten at home.

CrossRoad Radio 2025

Dave is bringing a more balanced mix of music into the New Year…

Listen every Friday night and Saturday night from 10-1am only on WBFJ.

The annual ‘March for Life’ happening this morning in Washington, DC.

Pre-rally worship by the CCM band, ‘Unspoken’.

This year’s theme: “Life: Why We March” that every human life is beautiful, has unique dignity, and worthy of protection. https://marchforlife.org/

*Watch the March for Life LIVE this morning starting around 10am…

https://www.facebook.com/marchforlife/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K-kdrap5XEE

January is Sanctity of Human Life Month

Pregnancy Care Centers – Supporting life in our Communities

Check out the list on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

“Speak up for those who can’t speak for themselves.

Speak up for the rights of all those who are poor.” Proverbs 31:8