‘March for Life’ livestream from DC

wbfj-verne
January 24, 2025

The annual ‘March for Life’ happening Friday morning in Washington, DC.

Pre-rally worship by the CCM band, ‘Unspoken’.

This year’s theme: “Life: Why We March” that every human life is beautiful, has unique dignity, and worthy of protection. https://marchforlife.org/

*Watch the March for Life LIVE this morning starting around 10am

https://www.facebook.com/marchforlife/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K-kdrap5XEE

 

 

