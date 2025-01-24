‘March for Life’ livestream from DC
The annual ‘March for Life’ happening Friday morning in Washington, DC.
Pre-rally worship by the CCM band, ‘Unspoken’.
This year’s theme: “Life: Why We March” that every human life is beautiful, has unique dignity, and worthy of protection. https://marchforlife.org/
*Watch the March for Life LIVE this morning starting around 10am…
https://www.facebook.com/marchforlife/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K-kdrap5XEE
Previous Post « Friday News for January 24, 2025
Next Post Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (January 26, 2025) »
RELATED ARTICLES
SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD
The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.