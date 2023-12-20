Ah… Christmas! The “Most Wonderful Time of the Year.” And it is just that… for most people.

For me as a Child, it was indeed the Most Wonderful Time of the Year. In a home where alcohol often brought about anger and fear, there was always that one week at Christmas, when sobriety was allowed to take over… and with that… Peace!

No anger… No fear… Just comforting smiles, laughter, Love, and oh yes, did I mention Peace? And with that, each year, Luke 2:14 came alive…

“Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.”

So yes, as a Child… and now as a grown man… Husband, Dad, Gran’pa and Pastor… I hope I bring alive that Peace and Good Will to everyone I meet.

And I say to you in this Wednesday WORD… GOD Loves You! JESUS Loves You! Never forget that… Never let go of that! For the PRINCE of PEACE is never going to let go of you. SELAH…

…and MERRY CHRISTMAS!

Tracy