WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Wednesday Word

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
December 20, 2023

Ah… Christmas! The “Most Wonderful Time of the Year.”  And it is just that… for most people. 

 

For me as a Child, it was indeed the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.  In a home where alcohol often brought about anger and fear, there was always that one week at Christmas, when sobriety was allowed to take over… and with that… Peace! 

 

No anger… No fear… Just comforting smiles, laughter, Love, and oh yes, did I mention Peace?  And with that, each year, Luke 2:14 came alive… 

 

“Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.”

 

So yes, as a Child… and now as a grown man… Husband, Dad, Gran’pa and Pastor… I hope I bring alive that Peace and Good Will to everyone I meet. 

 

And I say to you in this Wednesday WORD… GOD Loves You!  JESUS Loves You!  Never forget that… Never let go of that!  For the PRINCE of PEACE is never going to let go of you.  SELAH…

…and MERRY CHRISTMAS!

 

Tracy

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Christmas Celebrations!!

wbfj-kurt
December 20, 2023

Remembering the Homeless

wbfj-verne
December 20, 2023

Moravian Christmas Eve & Candlelight Services

wbfj-kurt
December 19, 2023

Local Artists Concert Calendar

wbfj-kurt
December 19, 2023

Visitor restrictions due to the spread of flu, COVID-19 and RSV.

wbfj-verne
December 19, 2023

Tuesday News for December 19, 2023

wbfj-verne
December 19, 2023
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.