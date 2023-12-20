WHAT'S NEW
Remembering the Homeless

December 20, 2023

National Homeless Persons’ Memorial day…

A time to remember homeless individuals who are no longer with us. It’s also a time to bring attention to the tragedy of homelessness.

*(Correction) Samaritan Ministries hosting a Homeless Persons’ Memorial service at 10am this Thursday (DEC 21) at their location on NW Blvd in Winston-Salem.

*(Thursday) A Homeless Persons’ Memorial Walk is planned by local nonprofits at City Hall (Washington Street) in Greensboro this Thursday (Dec 21) at 5:30pm.   www.guilfordcountync.gov/Home/Components/News/News/3378/16

St Mary’s Episcopal Church in High Point hosted a Homeless Persons’ Memorial Service around 5:30pm on Tuesday ( DEC 19).

 

“Many people are hungry not for bread only, but they are hungry for – love. Homelessness is not only not having a home made of bricks but homelessness is being rejected, unwanted, unloved, uncared for. (A longing) for somebody to smile at them, somebody to recognize them, somebody to wish them well.”

Mother Teresa

