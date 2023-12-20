Remembering the Homeless

National Homeless Persons’ Memorial day…

A time to remember homeless individuals who are no longer with us. It’s also a time to bring attention to the tragedy of homelessness.

*(Correction) Samaritan Ministries hosting a Homeless Persons’ Memorial service at 10am this Thursday (DEC 21) at their location on NW Blvd in Winston-Salem.

*(Thursday) A Homeless Persons’ Memorial Walk is planned by local nonprofits at City Hall (Washington Street) in Greensboro this Thursday (Dec 21) at 5:30pm. www.guilfordcountync.gov/Home/Components/News/News/3378/16

St Mary’s Episcopal Church in High Point hosted a Homeless Persons’ Memorial Service around 5:30pm on Tuesday ( DEC 19).

“Many people are hungry not for bread only, but they are hungry for – love. Homelessness is not only not having a home made of bricks but homelessness is being rejected, unwanted, unloved, uncared for. (A longing) for somebody to smile at them, somebody to recognize them, somebody to wish them well.”

– Mother Teresa