Wednesday News for December 20, 2023

WINTER officially begins TOMORROW (Dec 21).

5 days until Christmas…

Cheaper gas? Participating Circle K convenience stores across the Piedmont Triad will be offering 30 cents off on gas between 4pm and 7pm TODAY (Dec 20). The discount will be applied at the pump. The offer is good at participating company-operated and select franchise-operated fuel locations while supplies last. *Find a store: www.circlek.com/store-locator

FREE Holiday Movie: Lexington Cinema is showing “The Polar Express” TONIGHT (DEC 20) at 7pm. www.the-dispatch.com/news/business/whats-happening

Holiday Shipping deadline dates for arrival before Christmas…

TODAY (Dec 20) Priority Mail Express

FedEx and UPS shipping deadline by this Thursday (Dec 21).

*With Christmas falling on a Monday this year, NO overnight delivery from FedEx on Christmas Eve. www.cnet.com/home/holiday-shipping-deadlines-for-2023-when-do-you-need-to-ship-christmas-packages/

CDC: The coronavirus subvariant JN.1 is now the “fastest-growing” variant in the US, causing about a quarter (20%) of new Covid-19 infections across the country.

Holiday travel and gatherings as well as ‘waning immunity is increasing the spread, health experts suggest. https://www.cnn.com/2023/12/19/health/what-to-know-about-jn-1/index.html

*Order free-at-home COVID-19 tests at COVID.gov

Just a reminder: Visitor restrictions are now in place at most area hospitals due to the increased spread of respiratory viruses such as flu, COVID-19 and RSV. A dose of common sense. Health officials stressing that if you become sick, stay home! Basic hygiene such as hand washing, covering your nose and mouth when coughing, even masking goes a long way to staying healthy during the holidays!

The CVS location on west 4th Street in downtown Winston-Salem will close at the end of January (actually Jan 30). According to a statement from CVS, prescriptions that are currently filled at the 4th Street location will be transferred to the CVS Pharmacy on N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Employees will be offered jobs within the company.

https://www.wxii12.com/amp/article/north-carolina-winston-salem-cvs-closing/46181962

Jingle in the Jungle? Enjoy the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro for only $5 dollars general admission through Friday (Dec 22). Hours are 9am till 4pm.

In addition to the animals, highlights include the carousel, treehouse trek, butterfly garden, ropes course and miles of hiking trails. Info at www.NCzoo.org

The 76th season of racing at Bowman Gray Stadium will begin April 20.

www.journalnow.com

Update: Apple will stop sales of its Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 on its website as of 3pm Thursday afternoon (Dec 21). Good News: These Apple watches are still available at major third-party retailers. And at a physical Apple Store location thru Christmas eve. www.cnn.com/cnn-underscored/electronics/where-to-buy-apple-watch-series-9-before-too-late?

Rejoicing in what God has done in 2023 and what He will do into the New Year!

(Facebook posting) Pulliam’s Hotdogs will be closed today (Wed, DEC 20) in memory and honor of Hilda Reese. Miss Hilda passed away early Sunday morning (Dec 17) at her home. She was 92. www.burroughsfuneralhome.com

‘Miss Hilda was a member of the Pulliam’s family for 50 plus years.

We know she is happy to be with our Lord & Savior in her forever home!

Please keep her family & friends in your thoughts and prayers!’

*Burroughs Funeral Home of Walnut Cove is serving the Reese family.

Sleep is important. The National Sleep Foundation recommends that most older adults should get seven to eight hours of quality sleep each night.

Research shows that making a few lifestyle changes can help improve sleep quality…

Stay away from caffeine after lunchtime.

Avoid eating large meals right before bedtime.

Cut off electronic devices (phones, tablets) at least 30-minutes before bedtime.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/agewise-importance-of-getting-a-good-nights-sleep/article

Nearly 9 million student loan borrowers in the US missed their first payment after the pandemic-related pause ended this fall, according to the Department of Education. That means roughly 40% of the 22 million borrowers who had bills due in October did not make payments by mid-November

https://www.cnn.com/2023/12/18/politics/student-loan-missed-payments-november/index.html

Planning a missions trip in 2024? Some good news: Processing times for US passport applications and renewals are back to ‘normal’ after years of delays and backlogs, with a turnaround time of six to eight weeks, according to the US State Department

https://www.passportsandvisas.com/travel-blog/how-much-does-a-us-passport-cost.

Tips: Dealing with Depression this holiday season

You can make practical changes in your activities, thinking and self-care routine to make this time of year easier. https://nexusofhope.com/7-tips-for-dealing-with-depression-during-the-holidays/

Set Realistic Expectations for Yourself

Saying ‘No’ is ok.

Volunteer

Start a New Tradition

Make Time for Yourself

Stick to a Healthy Diet

Get Help (is you need it!)