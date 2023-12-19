Tuesday News for December 19, 2023

WINTER officially begins this Thursday (Dec 21). 6 days until Christmas…

Visitor restrictions are now in place at most area hospitals due to the increase of the spread of respiratory viruses such as flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases. FYI: Children under age 13 are asked not to VISIT area hospitals (including Novant Health, Cone Health and Atrium Health-Wake Forest Baptist) out of an abundance of caution.

A dose of common sense? Health officials are strongly encouraging people to stay home when sick. ‘Healthy hygiene’ such as hand washing and covering your nose and mouth when coughing goes a long way to staying healthy during the holidays!

*Order free-at-home COVID-19 tests at COVID.gov

Four good reasons to wear a face covering or mask.

https://www.novanthealth.org/healthy-headlines/4-good-reasons-you-might-still-want-to-wear-a-mask

“Looking back on our flu seasons of 2021 and 2022, flu transmission rates

were super low. And that’s largely due to masking…”

-Rebekah DeCamillis, PA, Infectious Diseases with Novant Health

American Red Cross: Local blood drives happening TODAY (Dec 19)

Kingswood UMC in Rural Hall = 1 – 5:30pm

Green Street Baptist Church (High Point) = 2pm – 6pm

Davie County Library in Mocksville = 2pm – 6:30pm

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist / Internal Medicine

…on Westchester Drive in High Point = 10am – 2:30pm

Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center = 12:30 – 4:30pm

Thursday (Dec 21)

Jerry Long YMCA (S. Peace Haven Rd, Clemmons) = 10:30 – 3pm

Memorial UMC in Thomasville = 1:30pm – 6pm

Cornerstone Baptist Church in Greensboro = 2:30pm – 7pm

*Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

*Now thru Jan 5th donors will get a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

To make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App

Planning a missions trip in 2024? Some good news: Processing times for US passport applications and renewals are back to ‘normal’ after years of delays and backlogs, with a turnaround time of six to eight weeks, according to the US State Department

Costs: A new adult passport book = $165. A Renewal Passport = $130.

https://www.passportsandvisas.com/travel-blog/how-much-does-a-us-passport-cost.

Number of the day = $127 billion dollars

That’s roughly how much Uber is worth following a positive year of regulatory wins and stock growth. Uber’s stock is already up more than 150% so far in 2023.

BTW: The rideshare company actually joined the S&P 500 on Monday.

Holiday Shipping deadline dates for arrival before Christmas…

Wednesday, Dec 20: Priority Mail Express

FedEx and UPS shipping deadline by this Thursday (Dec 21). BTW: With Christmas falling on a Monday this year, NO overnight delivery from FedEx on Christmas Eve.

https://www.cnet.com/home/holiday-shipping-deadlines-for-2023-when-do-you-need-to-ship-christmas-packages/

Today is National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day.

A time to remember homeless individuals who are no longer with us. It’s also a time to bring attention to the tragedy of homelessness.

*Later today (Dec 19) in High Point, St Mary’s Episcopal Church is hosting a Homeless Persons’ Memorial Service around 5:30pm.

*(Thursday) A Homeless Persons’ Memorial Walk is planned by local nonprofits at City Hall (Washington Street) in Greensboro this Thursday (Dec 21) at 5:30pm

www.guilfordcountync.gov/Home/Components/News/News/3378/16

*Samaritan Ministries hosted a Homeless Persons’ Memorial earlier this morning.

www.samaritanforsyth.org/

“Many people are hungry not for bread only, but they are hungry for – love. Homelessness is not only not having a home made of bricks but homelessness is being rejected, unwanted, unloved, uncared for. (A longing) for somebody to smile at them, somebody to recognize them, somebody to wish them well.”

– Mother Teresa

Flags remain lowered in honor of the passing of Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court, who passed away earlier in December at the age of 93. O’Connor was nominated to the Supreme Court by President Ronald Reagan.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/sandra-day-oconnor-funeral-live-stream-national-cathedral/

More than 400 Jewish facilities across the U.S. have received bomb threats over email since Saturday, according to the Anti-Defamation League, an international Jewish non-profit organization. The FBI is assisting local law enforcement in the investigations.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/jewish-facilities-false-bomb-threats-weekend/46168920

This week, state lawmakers in New York proposed legislation that would require restaurants at rest stops on the ‘Thruway’ and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to be open – seven days a week. A nod to Chick-fil-A who has a long standing policy for being closed on Sunday. *The Thruway is a network of state highways that run from New York City to the Pennsylvania border. www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/256309/new-york-bill-would-bar-chick-fil-a-from-major-highway-over-sunday-closures

FREE Holiday Movies? Lexington Cinema is offering FREE holiday movies this week. TONIGHT: “It’s a Wonderful Life” (DEC 19)

WEDNESDAY: “The Polar Express” (Dec. 20) Movies begin at 7pm…

www.the-dispatch.com/news/business/whats-happening

You may have unclaimed money (or property) sitting in Raleigh?

Maybe a business or other entity owes YOU money (like a refund or rebate).

Maybe you moved. And they can’t locate you. That money ends up in Raleigh until they track you down. Why not go to nccash.com… https://www.nccash.com/

“Doing the Most Good” (in the neighborhood)

Salvation Army: Bell ringers are needed NOW through December 24.

Register to Ring today: https://www.registertoring.com/

Check out additional volunteer opportunities at www.SalvationArmyWS.org