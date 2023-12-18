Monday News for December 18, 2023

WINTER officially begins this Thursday (Dec 21). ONE week until Christmas…

A soggy Sunday. Almost 2 inches of rain recorded at PTI in Greensboro on Sunday. The Triad has gotten over 5 inches of rain for December.

Wind Advisory for the Foothills

Surry and Wilkes (Dobson + N. Wilkesboro). *Snow showers possible later this evening

High Wind Warning for portions of the Northern Mountains (Boone)

Use extra caution while driving high-profile vehicles. Secure all outdoor objects.

A dose of common sense? Health officials are strongly encouraging people to stay home when sick. ‘healthy hygiene’ such as hand washing and covering your nose and mouth when coughing goes a long way to staying healthy during the holidays!

Holiday Shipping deadline dates for arrival before Christmas…

TODAY (Dec 18): Priority Mail (USPS)

Wednesday, Dec 20: Priority Mail Express

FedEx and UPS shipping deadlines: You’ll need to send your very last packages by Thursday (Dec 21) to make sure they arrive by Dec. 25. NOTE: With Christmas falling on a Monday this year, NO overnight delivery from FedEx on Christmas Eve.

https://www.cnet.com/home/holiday-shipping-deadlines-for-2023-when-do-you-need-to-ship-christmas-packages/

According to Gallup, 67% of U.S. adults say they attended religious services regularly while they were growing up, but only 31% attend regularly today.

https://news.gallup.com/poll/507692/church-attendance-lower-pre-pandemic.aspx

How to relieve some stress? The majority of Americans (7 in 10) consider cooking and eating a “love language.” The poll of 2,000 adults who cook regularly reveals that 80% use food as a way to comfort themselves after a stressful day and 65% will use food as a way to comfort others.

*Ice cream was crowned as the top go-to comfort food (34%), followed closely by pizza (31%), pasta (24%), burgers (22%), and grilled cheese (19%). https://studyfinds.org/americans-stress-cooking-food/?

Earlier this month, Krispy Kreme opened a store in Paris, France!

According to the New York Times, nearly 500 ‘locals’ lined up as the company’s famous ‘Not-n-Now’ sign was turned on! *New flavors tailored to the French palate included a fresher fruit taste for the apple doughnut and a less sweet strawberry frosting.

Good News: Actually, studies show that most adults don’t gain as much weight as you might think during the holidays. The average weight gain during the holidays is between 1 to 2 pounds, according to a research review published in the Journal of Obesity.

https://www.webmd.com/diet/features/holiday-weight-gain-big-fat-lie

‘Wonka’, the ‘new’ back story of the classic, tops at the box office in its opening weekend. Check out the review from Focus on the Family (Plugged in).

https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/wonka-2023/

College Football Bowl game: Soggy win for the Mountaineers on Saturday!

APP State over Miami of Ohio (13 – 9) in the CURE Bowl in Orlando.

American Red Cross: Local blood drive happening TODAY (Dec 18)

Kernersville Wesleyan Church on N Main Street = 2pm – 6:30pm

Laurel Oak Christian Church (Old Plank Rd, High Point) = 2pm – 6:30pm

Tuesday (Dec 19)

Kingswood United Methodist in Rural Hall = 1 – 5:30pm

Green Street Baptist Church (High Point) = 2pm – 6pm

Davie County Library in Mocksville = 2pm – 6:30pm

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist / Internal Medicine

…on Westchester Drive in High Point = 10am – 2:30pm

Novant Health / Thomasville Medical Center = 12:30 – 4:30pm

Thursday (Dec 21)

Jerry Long YMCA (S. Peace Haven Rd, Clemmons) = 10:30 – 3pm

Memorial UMC in Thomasville = 1:30pm – 6pm

Cornerstone Baptist Church in Greensboro = 2:30pm – 7pm

*Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

FDA: There’s a RECALL of more than 40 Quaker Oats granola bar and cereal products due to possible salmonella contamination. The affected foods were sold across all 50 states! *Recall info at https://www.quakergranolarecall.com/

Consumer Reports: ‘When gifting, keep your receipts…’

Some stores give up to 180 days to return a gift? Others have a much smaller window.. www.consumerreports.org/returns-refunds-exchanges/guide-to-returning-gifts-a

“Doing the Most Good” (in the neighborhood)

Salvation Army: Bell ringers are needed NOW through December 24.

Register to Ring today: https://www.registertoring.com/

Check out additional volunteer opportunities at www.SalvationArmyWS.org

Southwest hit with record fine. The federal government is fining Southwest Airlines $140 million dollars for last year’s historic, 10-day-long holiday meltdown that stranded millions of passengers. Thankfully, the holiday travel season this year is off to a smoother start.

Breaking News: US Steel has agreed to a deal by Nippon Steel, Japan’s largest steelmaker, in a $14.1 billion dollar takeover. US Steel was one of the first major conglomerates and a symbol of American industrial might. Under terms of the deal, US Steel’s operations will retain its name and will continue to have a headquarters in Pittsburg. https://www.cnn.com/2023/12/18/investing/us-steel-nippon-steel-deal/index.html

Sad news: Tar Heel standout Eric Montross loses battle with cancer. Montross was 52.

Montross was surrounded by loved ones at his home in Chapel Hill. He was diagnosed with cancer back in March. Montross played under head coach Dean Smith from 1990-1994. He was also teammates with current UNC head coach Hubert Davis for his freshman and sophomore years. Montross helped the Tar Heels win the NCAA Championship in 1993. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/sports/local-sports/tar-heel-eric-montross-dies/83-

You may have unclaimed money (or property) sitting in Raleigh?

Maybe a business or other entity owes YOU money (like a refund or rebate).

Maybe you moved. And they can’t locate you. That money ends up in Raleigh until they track you down. Why not go to nccash.com… https://www.nccash.com/