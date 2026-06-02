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WHERE IN THE WORLD ARE YOU?

wdecker_wbfj
June 2, 2026

This summer…WBFJ wants to know:  WHERE IN THE WORLD ARE YOU?

Whether your summer travels take you around the world, down the road or across the street – a simple postcard from your destination can put you on the road to winning.

 

When you head out on vacation, just drop a postcard in the mail to:

WBFJ

Attn: Where In The World Are You

1249 Trade Street

Winston-Salem, NC  27101

 

(be sure to include a phone # AND email address so that we can contact you)

 

Throughout the summer, we’ll pick winning families to enjoy an end of summer celebration hosted by WinMock @ Kinderton. including a dinner from PROVIDENCE CATERING and private concert featuring a WBFJ Artist.

 

 

https://winmock.com/

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