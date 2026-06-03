Wednesday News June 03, 2026

The U.S. Postal Service plans to open the new location for the Lexington Post Office TODAY at 716 S. Main St.

The new location will have the same retail hours as the previous location, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/local/lexington-post-office-to-open-at-new-location-on-june-3/

A private memorial for NASCAR driver Kyle Busch was held on Tuesday (June 2). Plans for a public service in Charlotte are still pending.

*Kyle Larson announced he will donate his winnings from the High Limit Racing event at Davenport Speedway to the Bundle of Joy fund…a charity created by Kyle and his wife Samantha to help families facing infertility.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/nascar/2026/06/02/kyle-busch-private-memorial-held/90379124007/

Funeral arrangements have been announced for Deputy Logan Utt who was killed in the line of duty over the weekend.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 4, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Then, his celebration of life service will be this Friday at 2 p.m.

Location: Temple Baptist Church on Rockford Street in Mt. Airy.

Deputy Logan is survived by his wife and two younger children (KT, Silas and Bertie). Continue to pray for the family and extended family during their loss.

Utt, a military veteran and former Mount Airy firefighter, joined the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office in 2023.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/funeral-arrangements-deputy-killed-line-of-duty-logan-utt/83-6e65cfdd-1aab-44ba-b949-839f158a9cff

Grammy Award-winning singer Peabo Bryson, known for duets in Disney’s “Aladdin” and “Beauty and the Beast,” passed away on Tuesday at 75 after suffering a stroke over the weekend.

https://people.com/peabo-bryson-dead-beauty-and-the-beast-singer-75-8725002

CBS News veteran “60 Minutes” correspondent Scott Pelley fired on Tuesday, one day after he publicly criticized the newsmagazine’s new leadership.

An insane 13 days at CBS.

Colbert finale. The end of CBS Radio.

Firings of reporters and producers at 60 Minutes.

Scott Pelley lashes out. Scott Pelley fired from 60 minutes on Tuesday…

Stanley Cup Final

The Carolina Hurricanes hosting the Vegas Golden Knights.

Game one TONIGHT in Raleigh (Game 2 will also be in Raleigh).

Watch locally on ABC-45 at 8pm.

https://www.wral.com/sports/hurricanes-vs-montreal-game-five-eastern-conference-final-lenovo-center-may-2026/

Free Healthcare Clinic coming to East Bend this weekend (June 6 +7)

All services are free, no ID required.

First-come, first-served basis, until capacity is reached.

This free RAM Clinic is hosted by South Oak Ridge Baptist Church.

Remote Area Medical (RAM) is offering a free, comprehensive dental, vision, and medical clinic at Forbush Middle School located on Falcon Road in East Bend – for 2 days only – this Saturday and Sunday (June 6-7). This upcoming clinic will provide dental, vision, and medical care to those who need it most.

For more information, to volunteer or donate, please call 865-579-1530 or visit www.ramusa.org

Patients visit the Facebook Event for this free clinic at https://www.facebook.com/share/1JAAtpJT8U/

“Building Your Financial Future”

The next FREE ‘Money Smart’ seminar happening this afternoon (June 3) 4pm at the Reynolda Branch Library in Winston-Salem.

*Hosted by Forsyth County Cooperative Extension.

Explore ways to build assets, including buying a car, getting training,

and furthering your education.

Note: Informative ‘Money Smart’ seminars will be held every Wednesday through July at the Reynolda Branch Library in Winston-Salem. https://forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu/events

Regal Summer Movie Express 2026

Family movies available for just $1 during the summer.

Regal’s Summer Movie Express runs June 1 through August 13 starting at 11am Monday through Thursday at all participating theatres

https://www.regmovies.com/promotions/summer-movie-express

Blood donors needed. The American Red Cross is looking to overcome the summer slump. Scheduled blood donations have dropped, but the demand for blood during the summer months remains the same! https://abcnews4.com/news/local/

The NBA Finals tip off tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET as the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks meet in Game 1 at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.

TRAFFIC

Traffic Alert in Winston-Salem

A section of Ebert Road is CLOSED between Swaim Road and Brookhill Drive through June 19. Crews are replacing a failing drainage pipe under the road.

*a DETOUR is in place at old Salisbury Road and Pope Road.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/article_6241d8ed-24cd-48a3-bbe0-aaac5422b0bb.html

Stokes county update…

Superior Court will resume this morning at 9:30am.

District Court will resume this morning at 9:00am.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064701905151

Another Triad Honor Flight will take off this morning at 8am from PTI.

fly to Washington D.C. and spend the day sightseeing and reminiscing. https://www.triadhonorflight.org/

The public is invited to attend both the send-off and the hero’s welcome home.

Send-Off Ceremony: 5:30am – 7:30am for the 8am departure.

Welcome Home Celebration: Arrive at 7pm for the 8:15 PM flight arrival.

Note: Parking at PTI is free for this event (use the Economy Lot).

Shuttles will be available for the evening celebration. https://flyfrompti.com/

Your National Weather Service forecast

Today: Sunny skies…High 82

Tonight: Clear and cool…Low 55

Thursday: Sunny…High 85

Sneak peak to the Weekend

Friday: Sunny and Hot…High near 90

The Weekend: Mix of sun and clouds…High 92

*Summer officially begins on June 21

Weather reports on WBFJ brought to you by…

Lewisville Drug Company, YOUR hometown pharmacy

Learn more at lewisvilledrug.com