Adventures in Odyssey celebrating America 250

America 250: Focus on the Family has selected 16 key episodes from its ‘Adventures in Odyssey’ collection available for FREE streaming this summer. Each audio story points listeners to the God who shed His grace on America! https://www.adventuresinodyssey.com/family250/?utm

Check out our interview with John Fuller, co-host of Focus on the Family daily radio broadcast, sharing with Verne (WBFJ) about the relevance of Christian Radio!

In the age of podcasts, streaming, and video, is Christian radio losing its relevance? No, Christian radio is still alive and serving their communities as they explore and incorporate digital forms of media, according to Pew Research and other sources!

The Relevance of Christian Radio