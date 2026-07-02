Adventures in Odyssey celebrating America 250
America 250: Focus on the Family has selected 16 key episodes from its ‘Adventures in Odyssey’ collection available for FREE streaming this summer.
Each audio story points listeners to the God who shed His grace on America! https://www.adventuresinodyssey.com/family250/?utm
Over 5 million people tune into a Focus on the Family daily broadcast (nationwide).
Focus on the Gospel. Over 173,000 people rededicated their lives to Christ or accepted Christ through Focus on the Family – over the course of one year.
This Fall, Focus on the Family will release its first full length Adventures in Odyssey film in theaters!
1-800-A FAMILY or click www.focusonthefamily.com/
WBFJ-FM has carried Focus on the Family’s daily broadcast for over 30 years!
Focus on the Family will celebrate 50 years in 2027.
*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (May 24, 2026)