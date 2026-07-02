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Adventures in Odyssey celebrating America 250

wbfj-verne
July 2, 2026

America 250: Focus on the Family has selected 16 key episodes from its Adventures in Odyssey’ collection available for FREE streaming this summer.

Each audio story points listeners to the God who shed His grace on America!  https://www.adventuresinodyssey.com/family250/?utm

Check out our interview with John Fuller, co-host of Focus on the Family daily radio broadcast, sharing with Verne (WBFJ) about the relevance of Christian Radio!
In the age of podcasts, streaming, and video, is Christian radio losing its relevance?  No, Christian radio is still alive and serving their communities as they explore and incorporate digital forms of media, according to Pew Research and other sources!

The Relevance of Christian Radio

Over 5 million people tune into a Focus on the Family daily broadcast (nationwide).
Focus on the Gospel. Over 173,000 people rededicated their lives to Christ or accepted Christ through Focus on the Family – over the course of one year.
This Fall, Focus on the Family will release its first full length Adventures in Odyssey film in theaters!
1-800-A FAMILY or click www.focusonthefamily.com/

WBFJ-FM has carried Focus on the Family’s daily broadcast for over 30 years!
Focus on the Family will celebrate 50 years in 2027.

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (May 24, 2026)

 

 

 

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