Operation Fan: Heat Relief for Forsyth County Residents
Operation Fan: Heat Relief.
Forsyth County DSS is distributing FREE electric box fans to eligible residents in need as part of Operation Fan Heat Relief.
Call 336-703-3501
Click https://forsyth.cc/heat-relief
*Fans will be distributed while supplies last.
Previous Post « Adventures in Odyssey celebrating America 250
Next Post Summer Safety: Heat Stroke vs Heat Exhaustion »
RELATED ARTICLES
SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD
The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.