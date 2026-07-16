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Home Operation Fan: Heat Relief for Forsyth County Residents

Operation Fan: Heat Relief for Forsyth County Residents

wbfj-verne
July 16, 2026

Operation Fan: Heat Relief.

Forsyth County DSS is distributing FREE electric box fans to eligible residents in need as part of Operation Fan Heat Relief.

Call 336-703-3501

Click https://forsyth.cc/heat-relief

*Fans will be distributed while supplies last.

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