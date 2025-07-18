WHAT'S NEW
Couple hiking help each other silhouette in mountains, sunset and ocean. Male and woman hiker helping each other on top of mountain climbing, beautiful sunset landscape.

Summer Safety Tips

wbfj-verne
July 18, 2025

Staying safe this Summer while enjoying the outdoors 

Dr Seth Hawkins

Wilderness medicine expert, assistant professor of emergency medicine at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist

 

Dr Hawkins gives timely life saving information about…

Heat exhaustion vs Heat stroke

The dangers of Rip Currents

 

Wally and Verne (WBFJ Morning Show) interview with Dr Seth Hawkins…

 

https://newsroom.wakehealth.edu/News-Releases/2021/05/Tips-from-Wilderness-Medicine-Experts-on-Staying-Safe-Outdoors

 

