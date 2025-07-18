Summer Safety Tips
Staying safe this Summer while enjoying the outdoors
Dr Seth Hawkins
Wilderness medicine expert, assistant professor of emergency medicine at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist
Dr Hawkins gives timely life saving information about…
Heat exhaustion vs Heat stroke
The dangers of Rip Currents
Wally and Verne (WBFJ Morning Show) interview with Dr Seth Hawkins…
https://newsroom.wakehealth.edu/News-Releases/2021/05/Tips-from-Wilderness-Medicine-Experts-on-Staying-Safe-Outdoors
