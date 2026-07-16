Thursday News July 16, 2026

Code Orange Air Quality Alert issued for the Triad through midnight. Forsyth County Office of Environmental Assistance and Protection in Winston Salem (NWS) If you suffer from asthma or other respiratory and heart issues, please pay attention to air quality levels over the next . ew days as massive wildfires in Canada are spreading smoke from the Northeast into North Carolina. https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/coastal/weather/2026/07/15/canadian-wildfire-smoke-in-north-carolina

Stay hydrated. Please LIMIT outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day! Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes BEFORE you go outside. *Re-apply every 2 hours

Operation Fan: Heat Relief. Forsyth County DSS is distributing FREE electric box fans to eligible residents in need as part of Operation Fan Heat Relief. Call 336-703-3501

*Fans will be distributed while supplies last. https://forsyth.cc/heat-relief

Summer Blood Supplies are Extremely LOW

The American Red Cross recently declared a ‘blood shortage emergency’.

Blood has a limited shelf life and must be continually replenished thru volunteer donors.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Thursday, July 16…

Camp Raven Knob Boy Scout Camp in Mt Airy = 1pm – 5pm

Memorial UMC in Thomasville = 1:30pm – 6pm

Guilford College UMC Fleming Road (Gboro) = 1:30pm – 6pm

Davie County Library in Mocksville = 2pm – 6:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

North Carolina is one of the fastest-growing states in the country, and its senior population is leading the way. By 2030, one in five North Carolinians will be 65 or older, according to the North Carolina Office of State Budget and Management. https://www.newsobserver.com/paid/sponsored-articles/article316358238.html

A nasty ‘stomach bug’ that causes debilitating diarrhea, cramps and bloating has now spread across 34 states including North Carolina.

*Wash hands constantly.

*Wash / scrub fresh produce (berries, herbs and veggies) thoroughly!!

Avoiding Cyclospora, the ‘explosive diarrhea’ food born parasite.

The CDC recommends washing (even scrubbing) fresh produce under clean running water before eating because the parasite sits on the outer surfaces.

Products labeled “pre-washed” don’t guarantee their safety, according to the department. Cooking food is the only way to kill the parasite before eating it

There’s no evidence that soaking food or dousing it with vinegar or commercial vegetable washes is enough to get rid of them.

Cyclosporiasis (SIGH-kloh- spuh- RYE-uh-sus) is a foodborne illness caused by cyclospora, a microscopic parasite.

https://www.dph.ncdhhs.gov/blog/2026/07/14/cyclosporiasis-north-carolina-what-it-and-how-stay-safe

Krispy Kreme turns 89 on Friday (July 17). Get an original glazed dozen for just 89 cents (with the purchase of any regularly priced dozen) all day Friday.

Krispy Kreme’s story began in 1937 when founder Vernon Rudolph opened the first Krispy Kreme shop right here in Winston-Salem (near Old Salem). Curious individuals began asking if they could buy hot doughnuts directly from the bakery. Rudolph responded by cutting a hole in an exterior wall and serving the chain’s Original Glazed doughnuts from the sidewalk. The “Hot & Now” sign came later…

https://www.qsrweb.com/news/krispy-kreme-turns-89-rolls-out-89-cent-dozen/

A lithium-ion battery was the cause of a serious housefire in Summerfield on Sunday afternoon. The homeowner, Devin Long, says he had been charging some lithium-ion batteries for their electric scooters for a few hours when one caught on fire.

*Fire experts stress that when charging lithium-ion batteries, always unplug devices when they’re done charging. Don’t charge your phone or your tablet on your bed on a soft surface or under your pillow because that can cause overheating.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/guilford/lithium-ion-battery-causes-summerfield-house-fire/

NOTE: Contrary to a popular myth, carbon monoxide alarms do not need to be installed near the floor to be effective, according to First Alert.

Learn more: Proper placement for Smoke Detectors and Carbon Monoxide Alarms.

https://support.firstalert.com/s/article/Proper-placement-for-smoke-alarms-CO-alarms-and-fire-extinguishers

(TONIGHT) NASCAR ‘hauler parade’ through the towns of Wilkesboro and North Wilkesboro planned for this evening starting around 7:30pm.

https://thewilkesrecord.com/hauler-parade-on-thursday,-other-events-for-week-listed-p12283-149.htm

NASCAR: North Wilkesboro Speedway

(SAT) The FaithFest 250 Craftsman Truck Series race this Saturday (12:30pm)

*Pre-race service with Craig Church followed by a concert with Jason Crabb.

And the Window World 450 NASCAR CUP SERIES race this Sunday evening at 7pm

https://www.northwilkesborospeedway.com/

Olive Garden: The Never-Ending Pasta Pass online sale begins at 2pm!

For just $100 dollars, Pasta Passholders will enjoy 13 weeks of all-you-can-eat favorites at Olive Garden. Only 10,000 passes will be available beginning this 2pm this afternoon.

BTW: The Pasta Pass is valid from August 24 until Nov 22, 2026. www.pastapass.com

Vetting ‘age appropriate’ books and instructional materials

A new state law requires every public-school district to create an 11-member Community Media Advisory Committee made up of three principals, three teachers, three school library media coordinators and two parents. *Becky Lew-Hobbs, chair of Moms for Liberty (in Wake County), said the new law will create a more uniform process for handling book challenges across North Carolina. https://myfox8.com/news/politics/nc/new-north-carolina-law-mandates-statewide-book-challenge-process/

Update: Assault did not occur at Tanglewood Park

“The report of a daytime attack on a woman jogger inside Tanglewood Park back on June 30 was false”, according to Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough during a press conference Wednesday afternoon. Kimbrough said follow-up conversations with the victim and cellphone location data from her phone revealed the attack report was inaccurate (and did not happen at Tanglewood park). Although, an assault did take place. The investigation continues…

https://journalnow.com/news/local/crime-courts/article_aaddf7fb-6e59-4082-a3ae-7480151df5e8.html

FIFA World Cup Soccer: Argentina vs Spain in Sunday’s finale (July 19) at 3pm

England vs France in Saturday’s consolation game (July 18) at 5pm.

https://abcnews.com/GMA/Culture/world-cup-semifinals-teams-playing-schedules-biggest-stars/story?id=134678330

Our verse for today is from Hebrews 13:17 (The Message)

“Be responsive to your pastoral leaders. Listen to their counsel.

They are alert to the condition of your lives and work under the strict supervision of God. Contribute to the joy of their leadership, not its drudgery. Why would you want to make things harder for them?

‘Hebrews 13:17 does not imply blind obedience to spiritual authorities, nor should it ever be invoked by a spiritual leader in order to coerce or compel people to obey them’…

Steven Smith in his insightful article ‘Spiritual Authority’s Most Abused Verse’. https://libertyforcaptives.com/2012/08/24/hebrews-1317-spiritual-authoritys-most-abused-verse/

Davidson County commissioners discussing a possible moratorium on AI data centers among other things during their meeting this morning (8am) in Lexington.

www.the-dispatch.com/news/local/data-center-moratorium-to-be-discussed-at-davidson-county-commissioners-meeting/article

Reminder: Portions of the Hanes Park running track will be closed through

mid-August for resurfacing and repair. Access points to Hanes Park will remain open, allowing residents to use the hard-surface and clay tennis courts. Construction is expected to finish around Aug. 10.https://journalnow.com/news/local/article_064f9f87-7b11-47a8-87fd-91bd0dd096be.html

Twin XL Bed sheets need. Please drop off new Twin XL sheet sets at the Salvation Army’s Center of Hope Family Shelter on N Trade Street in downtown Winston-Salem.

(Monday – Friday between the hours of 8:30am – 4:30pm)

*This is their donation item for the month of July.