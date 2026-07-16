Summer Safety Tips (Extreme Heat)

-Drink plenty of fluids even if you don’t feel thirsty.

-Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing and sunscreen.

-Pace yourself.

-Never leave children or pets in cars.

-Check on a friend or neighbor.

Source: Forsyth County NC Health and Human Services and the CDC

Stay hydrated. Please LIMIT your outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day!

Reminder: On a 90-degree day, a vehicle’s interior can quickly heat up to over

100 degrees within 10 minutes. Up to 124 degrees within 30 minutes.

https://www.kadn.com/news/local/good-question-how-hot-can-your-car-get/article

Tips to stay cool, lower your bill and conserving energy

*Run appliances like your dish washer, clothes washer + dryer during the morning or late evening. Use COLD water when washing clothes.

*Operate your ceiling fan (in the counter clockwise direction during the summer).

*Keep curtains and blinds CLOSED on the sunny side of your home.

*Set your thermostat (AC) to the ‘highest’ comfortable setting. Source: Duke Energy

BTW: The US Department of Energy recommends setting your home thermostat to 78 degrees to optimize energy use and save money!

https://clark.com/homes-real-estate/best-thermostat-setting-summer/?

About 1 in 50 Americans will be diagnosed with Melanoma in their lifetime.

Yet, melanoma is one of the most preventable cancers.

Only 50% of individuals regularly use sunscreen when outdoors

Just 38% of us wear sunscreen during ‘everyday activities’

A new national survey by the Melanoma Research Alliance reveals that ‘confusion about sunscreen and misunderstanding of daily sun exposure is making prevention more difficult’. Check out the facts at https://www.curemelanoma.org/

Protect your skin. Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes BEFORE you go outside.

*Re-apply every two hours. Check out the EWG Healthy Living App that compares sunscreen (and much more) or their website at https://www.ewg.org/sunscreen/

A ‘clean’ car is a safer car? The experts with Consumer Reports stress that we need to keep our vehicles clean, especially on the outside. Newer model vehicles have advanced safety systems and rely on CLEAN sensors (and cameras) to work properly.

AAA: Are your car tires properly inflated?

Before you head out on that road trip, check your car battery as well!

Take advantage of ‘free battery checks’ at local auto supply stores, especially if your battery is over 3 years old. www.weather.gov/rnk/NCWinterWxPreparedness2023

Packing light is as simple as ‘5-4-3-2-1’?

Whether you are going away for a weekend or a week, pack light…

5- pairs of socks + underwear

4- tops

3- bottoms (pants/shorts)

2 – pairs of shoes

1 – one hat and accessory

Practice this 5-4-3-2-1 packing method and you’ll streamline your process, reduce stress, and have plenty of outfit options at your destination.

Happy packing—and happy travels!

https://www.nytimes.com/wirecutter/guides/how-to-maximize-space-when-packing/

https://www.southernliving.com/5-4-3-2-1-packing-method-11688372

Safe Boating 101: A few simple habits can make a big difference while on the water.

Don’t forget the essentials:

Wear your life jacket

Use your engine cut-off switch

Plan ahead before heading out

Safe days on the water are better for everyone! https://www.weather.gov/safety/safeboating-week

Staying Safe Outdoors: Rip Current Awareness

If you are caught in a rip current:

Try to remain calm. Do not fight the current.

Swim across the current in a direction parallel to/following the shoreline.

Once out of the current, swim back towards shore.

If you can’t escape the current, try to float or calmly tread water.

If at any time you feel you will be unable to reach shore, draw attention to yourself: face the shore, wave your arms and yell for help.

Rip currents are deadlier than tornadoes, flooding and lightning combined.

Learn more: https://www.weather.gov/ilm/ripcurrents