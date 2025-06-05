WHAT'S NEW
Alert: Temporary shift I-40W at Union Cross Road

June 5, 2025

Traffic Alert: Eastern Beltway Project in Forsyth County

There will be a temporary shift in I-40 West traffic at the Union Cross Road exit beginning Friday evening (9pm).  This shift will take place over the weekend with I-40W reduced to one lane at the Union Cross Road exit.

I-40W CONSTRUCTION TIMELINE:

Friday, June 6, 2025 @ 9 pm: I-40W will be down to one lane at the Union Cross Road exit.

Saturday & Sunday: Crews will move one lane of I-40W to the new location (next to I-40E) while one lane stays open. expect delays.

Monday, June 9, 2025 @ Morning Rush Hour: I-40W will be in the new location, and both lanes will be fully open

 

Traffic Alert: Union Cross Exit ramp to I-40 WEST CLOSED for 45 days

The ramp to get onto I-40W at the Union Cross Road intersection will be closed starting this Friday (June 6) at 9pm through the end of July.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/nc-dot-will-move-i-40w-lanes-this-weekend-union-cross-exit-making-way-for-eastern-beltway-expect-delays-over-the-weekend-interstate-down-to-one-lane/83

 

 

