Friday News for June 06, 2025

Final day for students in Davidson County

Happy Donut Day! Deals at Krispy Kreme, Dunkin’, Duck Donuts and Sheetz.

Rebuilding WNC: Update from Baptists on Mission Disaster Relief Ministry…

Baptists on Mission is hard at work, rebuilding homes and lives. They currently have 323 jobs in progress and more work is needed. Baptists on Mission is grateful to all the volunteers who have helped get 283 families back in their homes after Hurricane Helene.https://baptistsonmission.org/Mission-Projects/By-Mission-Type/Disaster-Relief/Hurricane-Helene

New: Chimney Rock State Park and the Chimney Rock attraction will officially reopen to visitors on Friday, June 27…nine months after Hurricane Helene severely impacted the region. A temporary entrance bridge and road repairs are now complete. Chimney Rock is one of western North Carolina’s most iconic natural landmarks, offering dramatic views of Hickory Nut Gorge and Lake Lure. Advance reservations will be required (capacity will be limited due to ongoing recovery efforts). Ticketing will happen around June 20 at chimneyrockpark.com. https://www.ncparks.gov/…/press…/CHRO-Reopening-June27

Lower prices? Aldi is cutting prices on more than 400 items (including meat and produce) through Labor Day. Some prices reduced by as much as 33% on some products! The Germany-based discount grocery chain plans to open 225 more stores in the U.S. this year. www.southernliving.com/aldi-summer-sales-11749028

In Yadkinville, the License Plate Agency (or ‘Tag Office’) has moved to 110 East Elm Street in Yadkinville. Hours of operation (8am – 4:45pm, Mon thru Fri).

DMV: ‘Saturday Summer Hours’. Walk-in services are available at specific DMV locations this summer on Saturdays (8am – noon) thru August 23 (exceptions: June 28 and July 5)No appointments necessary. DMV offices across the Triad include…

Winston-Salem South – 2001 Silas Creek Parkway…Kernersville – 810A N. Main Street

Greensboro – 2391 Coliseum Blvd…Salisbury – 5780 S. Main Street

Water Main Break in Greensboro

Spring Garden Street between West Wendover Avenue and Pomona Drive is CLOSED due to a water main break. Crews are on the scene. Please avoid the area.

Traffic Alert: Eastern Beltway Project in Forsyth County

Temporary shift in I-40 West traffic starting TONIGHT (9pm) at the Union Cross Road exit reducing I-40W to one lane through the weekend.

TIMELINE: Friday 9pm: I-40W will be down to one lane at the Union Cross Road exit.

Saturday & Sunday: Crews will move one lane of I-40W to the new location (next to I-40E) while one lane stays open. expect delays. Monday, June 9, 2025 @ Morning Rush Hour: I-40W will be in the new location, and both lanes will be fully open

We LOVE VBS. Six in 10 Americans say they went to VBS growing up. And almost everyone involved had a great time, according to Lifeway Research.

Easy steps to help lower your energy bill (Duke Energy)

Set your thermostat to the highest comfortable setting

Change air filters regularly.

Close curtains and blinds. Keeping the sun out helps your house stay cooler.

Operate ceiling fans in a counterclockwise direction in the summer.

“Dog Day Adventures” is a program through the Forsyth County Animal Shelter.

Take an adoptable dog out for an ‘adventure’. Just complete some paperwork,

get matched up with a dog and you are off on a 3-hour adventure.

You must be a Forsyth County resident. Age 18 or older.

NEW: ALL adoption fees have been ‘waived’ for the month of June.

That’s a $125 savings per dog or cat. Call 336-703-2480

The 2025 Master Gardener ‘Spring Garden Tour’ will explore seven private gardens across the Thomasville area this weekend (June 7+8).

Hours: Saturday from 10am – 4pm and this Sunday from noon to 5pm.

Tour tickets are $20 for both days. Call (336) 472-4422 for more details.

The Master Gardener ‘Spring Garden Tour’, sponsored by the Master Gardener Volunteer Association of Davidson County, is a fundraiser with proceeds going to educational, beautification and service projects.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Friday, June 6, 2025

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Medical Center Blvd = 7:30am – 1:30pm

Vulcan Materials, N Patterson Ave in Winston-Salem = 8am – 12:30pm

Saturday, June 7 = Hartley YMCA in High Point = 9am – 1:30pm

NC by Train in 2025.

Celebrating 35 years of Carolinian service and 30 years of Piedmont service.

Happening now: NC By Train is offering 30% off tickets for Carolinian and Piedmont train travel in North Carolina.

The sale runs through June 16 – for travel through June 30.

Skip the hassles of traffic and parking. Take advantage of NC By Train.

It’s convenient, safe and affordable with charging outlets at each seat and free WiFi.

Prayers needed. We’re aware of the ‘news’ out this week regarding artist Michael Tait. Please continue to pray for truth and healing for all involved.

Christian rock band Newsboys have issued a statement following allegations of sexual assault, grooming, and substance abuse against former lead singer Michael Tait. The allegations, which reportedly date back to 2004, emerged this week. Tait, who departed the band in January 2025, has not publicly responded.In a statement released this week, the band said they were “devastated” by the reports and expressed support for those who have come forward.

