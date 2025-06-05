Thursday News for June 05, 2025

Today is Ketchup day. According to researchers, ketchup is good for the heart? It’s an excellent source of lycopene, an antioxidant, inhibiting inflammation and cell damage caused by free radicals.

BTW: In 1876, a first-generation German American named Henry J Heinz

launched his bottled version of ketchup—spelled “catsup”—following his success with bottled horseradish… https://recipes.timesofindia.com/articles/food-facts/10-crazy-facts-about-ketchup-that-you-didnt-know/photostory/64856800.cms?picid=64856832

Hot or Cold? There has been a long-running debate on whether Ketchup belongs in a refrigerator or on the shelf at room temperature once opened. According to Heinz, just read the bottle? “For Best Results, Refrigerate After Opening.”

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Thursday, June 5, 2025

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, West First Street (WS) = 9:30am – 3pm

Archdale Recreation Center = 8:30am – 1pm

King Moravian Church on W Dalton Street = 1pm – 5:30pm

Mount Pisgah Church in Greensboro = 2:30pm – 7pm

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

RECALL: Ground beef sold at Whole Foods might be contaminated with E. coli.

The raw ground beef from Organic Rancher is no longer available for purchase, but it still may be in your refrigerator or freezer. The recalled ground beef was available from May 26 through June 3 in several states including North Carolina.

In Yadkinville, the ‘Tag Office’ has moved to 110 East Elm Street.

The License Plate Agency (or LPA) opened around noon today (June 5) following a brief ribbon cutting ceremony. The hours of operation will stay the same (8am – 4:45pm, Monday through Friday).

BTW: In North Carolina, NC-DMV oversees LPAs, and managed by private businesses or local governments. LPAs offer vehicle registration services and title transactions, as well as vehicle license plate renewals, replacement tags and duplicate registrations.

Scam Alert: There has been a surge in fake text message scams falsely requesting payment for fees, fines, or tolls from the NCDMV. It’s a scam. *Do not click on any links or provide personal information in response to these text messages.

The NC-DMV will never request payments via text message.

Report suspicious texts to the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint.

Learn how to identify phishing texts and scams at ncdoj.gov/internet-safety/phishing/​.

Surry County Health and Nutrition Center: Notice to restaurant owners…

‘The state has received complaints of a person ‘impersonating a local county health inspector’ to gain access to the kitchen area to perform mock inspections. Remember, if you’re due for an inspection, our staff will show up, let the manager know, and display our county badge. If a person shows up at your restaurant who is not your usual inspector, call 336-401-8325 or contact law enforcement. -Press Release

‘Open for Business Week’ in Western North Carolina.

Governor Stein along with the Western North Carolina Chamber Business Coalition hoping to generate visitors to our western communities as they rebound from Hurricane Helene. *WNC Open for Business week runs thru this Sunday, June 8.

*(May 27) marked 8 months since Hurricane Helene caused widespread devastation in Western North Carolina.

Another ‘travel ban’ from the Trump administration? The travel ban, restricting nationals from 12 specific countries into the US, goes into effect this Monday, June 9.

The countries in the latest travel ban: Afghanistan, Myanmar (also known as Burma), Chad, the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. And a partial restriction on nationals from Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela.

Missing prop? ‘Back to the Future’ stars Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd and Lea Thompson reunited recently in a video asking fans and collectors to help them track down the cherry red Gibson ES-345 guitar, which was played by Michael J. Fox in the school dance scene of the 1985 movie ‘Back to the Future’.

The guitar has been missing for about 40 years ago.

Traffic Alert: Eastern Beltway Project in Forsyth County

There will be a temporary shift in I-40 West traffic at the Union Cross Road exit beginning Friday evening (9pm). This shift will take place over the weekend with I-40W reduced to one lane at the Union Cross Road exit.

I-40W CONSTRUCTION TIMELINE:

Friday, June 6, 2025 @ 9 pm: I-40W will be down to one lane at the Union Cross Road exit.

Saturday & Sunday: Crews will move one lane of I-40W to the new location (next to I-40E) while one lane stays open. expect delays.

Monday, June 9, 2025 @ Morning Rush Hour: I-40W will be in the new location, and both lanes will be fully open

Traffic Alert: Union Cross Exit ramp to I-40 WEST CLOSED for 45 days

The ramp to get onto I-40W at the Union Cross Road intersection will be closed starting this Friday (June 6) at 9pm through the end of July.

