Wednesday Word

Rip Currents of Life

Summer officially begins on June 20.

And most of us have already booked our week at the beach!

Life is good at the beach.

Family all together. The Sun. The sand. Carefree strolls along the shore.

A happy place!

Yet, the beach can become unpredictable once you enter the water.

Experts stress that rip currents are the most common hazard people face at the beaches of North and South Carolina.

Rip currents are dangerous! They are actually deadlier than tornadoes, flooding and lightning combined.

A lifesaving reminder…

Rip currents do not pull people under the water – they pull people away from shore.

When it comes to the ‘rip currents of life’, they can be sudden and powerful.

They can throw us unexpected curveballs, making it difficult to stay in control.

It’s natural to feel overwhelmed.

Like you’re being pulled away from your dreams. Your health. Your sanity.

Spiritually, we need to be careful of drifting.

Hebrews 2:1 Good News Translation says…

‘That is why we must hold on all the more firmly

to the truths we have heard,

so that we will not be carried away’

Just as swimming parallel to shore is the key to escaping a rip current,

adapting and finding new ways to cope with life’s challenges is vital,

as we trust in the One that calms the seas.

(Psalm 107:29, Mark 4:39)

-Verne

Source: The National Weather Service: https://www.weather.gov/ilm/ripcurrents