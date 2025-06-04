Wednesday News for June 04, 2025

Expect HAZY conditions again today due to smoke from wildfires out of Canada.

Alpha Pregnancy has moved! Their NEW location is 406 National Blvd in Lexington.

SCAM ALERT. No, the NC-DMV is NOT texting you from the Philippines demanding you pay money for a past ticket. Don’t fall for it. *Details on our Facebook page…

After 9 years, McDonald’s is bringing back the Snack Wrap.

Consisting of a white-flour tortilla filled with chicken, shredded lettuce and cheese, the Snack Wrap will reappear at McDonald’s starting July 10. https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/companies/mcdonald-s-snack-wrap-is-returning-to-u-s-menus-here-s-what-to-know/ar-AA1G27jG?ocid=finance-verthp-feeds

‘Open for Business Week’ in Western North Carolina.

Governor Stein along with the Western North Carolina Chamber Business Coalition hoping to generate visitors to our western communities as they rebound from Hurricane Helene. *WNC Open for Business week runs thru this Sunday, June 8.

www.boonechamber.com/news/boone-area-and-blowing-rock-chambers-to-participate-in-wnc-open-for-business-week

*(May 27) marked 8 months since Hurricane Helene caused widespread devastation in Western North Carolina.

Starting June 1, homeowners across our state will pay more for insurance.

Homeowners in North Carolina will see their insurance premiums increase by an average of 7.5% in 2025, with a second 7.5% increase expected in 2026.

The increases are driven by rising claims from natural disasters and severity of storms.

https://www.wcnc.com/article/money/personal-finance/nc-homeowners-insurance-rates-increase-june-1-2025/83-d1936805-f22a-4b5f-bc02-e2e28d96c3ba

Be part of the 43-Mile Walk Challenge during the month of June.

The 43-mile Walk Challenge supports the ongoing humanitarian work that President Jimmy Carter and wife Roselyn began 43 years ago through the Carter Center. Every dollar you raise fuels the Carter Center’s mission to encourage Peace, fight Disease, and build Hope. Anyone with a Facebook account can sign up. https://www.cartercenter.org/

The Winston-Salem Open is offering 2025 tickets…at 2024 prices!

Individual tickets are on sale now. The Winston-Salem Open at the Wake Forest University Tennis Complex runs August 16–23.

https://www.winstonsalemopen.com/en/tickets/ticket-information

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Warren Community Center, Lewisville = 1pm – 5:30pm

Deep River Friends Meeting, Wendover Ave in High Point = 2pm – 6pm

First Presbyterian Church in Greensboro = 1:30pm – 6pm

St. Francis of Assisi in Mocksville = 2pm – 6pm

Jamestown Presbyterian Church on Guilford College Road = 2:30pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS