SUN@5: West End Ministries

“We serve God best, by serving others”

Brad Bowers, Executive Director of West End Ministries, shares with Verne (WBFJ) about the mission and purpose of the ministry that helps anyone who needs assistance, in the name of Jesus.

Listen now…

Services offered through West End Ministries…

Leslie’s House (a safe haven for homeless women ages 18 and up without dependents)

Emergency assistance

Community Garden / Food Pantry

Two Thrift Stores

Web: http://wemhp.org/

www.facebook.com/westendministries

West End Ministries is our WBFJ Ministry of the Month (June)

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (June 08, 2024)