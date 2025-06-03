WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home SUN@5: West End Ministries

SUN@5: West End Ministries

wbfj-verne
June 3, 2025

“We serve God best, by serving others”

Brad Bowers, Executive Director of West End Ministries, shares with Verne (WBFJ) about the mission and purpose of the ministry that helps anyone who needs assistance, in the name of Jesus.

Listen now…

 

Services offered through West End Ministries…

Leslie’s House (a safe haven for homeless women ages 18 and up without dependents)

Emergency assistance

Community Garden / Food Pantry

Two Thrift Stores

Web: http://wemhp.org/

www.facebook.com/westendministries

West End Ministries is our WBFJ Ministry of the Month (June)

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (June 08, 2024)

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
June 4, 2025

Wednesday News for June 04, 2025

wbfj-verne
June 4, 2025

Local Blood Drives (June 4-June 9)

wbfj-verne
June 3, 2025

Recalls in the News (June 2025)

wbfj-verne
June 3, 2025

Tuesday News for June 03, 2025

wbfj-verne
June 3, 2025

Where In The World Are You?

wdecker_wbfj
June 3, 2025
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.