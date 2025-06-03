Tuesday News for June 03, 2025

Expect HAZY conditions again today due to smoke from wildfires out of Canada.

Sunny and dry for the start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Allergy Alert: Tree, Grass and Weed pollen levels elevated to MODERATE for Tuesday. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

It’s $5 Tuesday at Marketplace Cinemas in Winston Salem

Movies / Showtimes at MPCWS.com

‘Open for Business Week’ in Western North Carolina.

Governor Stein along with the Western North Carolina Chamber Business Coalition hoping to generate visitors to our western communities as they rebound from Hurricane Helene. *WNC Open for Business week runs thru this Sunday, June 8.

www.boonechamber.com/news/boone-area-and-blowing-rock-chambers-to-participate-in-wnc-open-for-business-week

*One week ago (May 27) marked 8 months since Hurricane Helene caused

widespread devastation in Western North Carolina.

Operation Fan – Heat Relief. Forsyth County Department of Social Services is distributing electric fans to ‘eligible residents’ – while supplies last.

Contact DSS Adult Services at (336) 703-3501 https://forsyth.cc/article.aspx?NewsID=28665

The eligibility criteria: Must be a resident of Forsyth County.

Be an adult age 60 yrs+ or an adult with a disability.

Have a home situation where a heat-related threat to health and well-being exists.

After years of rising prices and limited inventory, the housing market is undergoing a major shift: Sellers now far outnumber buyers.This shift in the US market is attributed to high home prices and mortgage rates, which have discouraged many potential buyers- marking the largest ‘seller to buyer’ surplus in at least 12 years, according to Redfin analysis. www.newsnationnow.com/business/your-money/homesellers-buyers-redfin/

Study: Women who drink one to three cups of caffeinated coffee per day in their 50s are more likely to reach older age – free from major chronic diseases and with good cognitive, physical and mental health. Research of 47,000 women thru the University of Toronto. https://www.cnn.com/2025/06/02/health/coffee-longevity-women-study-wellness?

Protect your skin while outside this summer

Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes BEFORE you go outside. *Re-apply every two hours.

Is your sunscreen really protecting you?

Check out the *EWG Healthy Living App that compares sunscreen (and much more) or their website at https://www.ewg.org/sunscreen/

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Guilford Tech Community College (GTCC), Jamestown = 9:30am – 2pm

Friendly Avenue Baptist Church, Greensboro = 2pm – 7pm

Sedge Garden United Methodist Church, Kernersville = 2:30pm – 7pm

Colonial Baptist Church in Trinity = 3pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Is your vehicle Road Trip Ready?

The most important thing to check before traveling = TIRES.

Make sure your tires are properly inflated and have sufficient tread.

https://www.sullivantire.com/blog/safety/9-things-you-need-to-check-on-your-car-before-a-road-trip

RECALLS in the News

Recall: Volkswagen, Nissan, Volvo and Ram are recalling a combined million

vehicles due to rear camera malfunctions that could increase crash risk.

Ford separately recalled over 1 million vehicles for similar camera issues. These recalls hope to address software errors and mechanical issues that can cause the camera image to delay, freeze, or not display. Check out the News Blog for details…

https://news.dealershipguy.com/p/vw-nissan-volvo-and-ram-hit-by-major-backup-camera-recalls-2025-06-02

https://www.automotivedive.com/news/ford-recalls-1m-vehicles-backup-camera-display-software-nhtsa/749369/

RECALL: Tomatoes sold in 3 states (North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia) now labeled ‘extreme risk’ by the FDA. The effected tomatoes were packaged and sold to wholesalers and distributors between April 23-28 under the name H&C Farms Label, according to Williams Farms Repack LLC, based in Lodge, South Carolina.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2025/06/02/tomato-recall-fda-salmonella/83993087007/

RECALL: Do not eat, sell, or serve recalled cucumbers grown by Bedner Growers, Inc. and distributed by Fresh Start Produce Sales! That’s the warning from the FDA.

A Salmonella outbreak linked these cucumbers grown by Bedner Growers has led to widespread recalls

https://www.fda.gov/food/outbreaks-foodborne-illness/outbreak-investigation-salmonella-cucumbers-may-2025