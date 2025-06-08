WHAT'S NEW
Unrest in LA (Prayers for calm)

wbfj-verne
June 8, 2025

Immigration authorities and demonstrators clashed over the weekend after dozens of people were detained by federal immigration agents (ICE) across different locations.

President Trump has deployed 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles to disperse protesters, without the request of state authorities.

https://cbn.com/news/us/president-trump-deploys-national-guard-riots-continued-la

https://www.cbsnews.com/losangeles/

https://www.cnn.com/us/live-news/la-protests-ice-raids-trump-06-09-25

Note: The last time a president called the national guard to a state against the wishes of that state’s officials was when Lyndon B. Johnson sent the National Guard to PROTECT civil rights protestors in Alabama in 1965.  Read more:

https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/march-20/lbj-sends-federal-troops-to-alabama?

 

 

 

