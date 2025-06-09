Monday News for June 09, 2025

The Governor proclaiming June 9-13 as “Sea Turtle Week” in North Carolina. https://governor.nc.gov/governor-proclaims-sea-turtle-week#

Power Outage: Over 600 people without power in the West End area of Winston-Salem. Duke Energy saying that it may be 4pm till power is restored.

https://outagemap.duke-energy.com/#/current-outages/ncsc

Michaels has acquired craft and fabric retailer Joann’s intellectual property and private label brands, including its popular Big Twist yarns. Joann, which had operated about 800 stores, began closing stores after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January 2025,

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2025/06/05/michaels-buys-joann-fabrics-ip-brands/84048930007/

Walt Disney’s live-action remake of “Lilo & Stitch” still tops at the Box Office.

*Check out MOVIE REVIEWS from Focus on the Family at /www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews

Summer Movie Express. Enjoy family friendly movies for just $1 dollar at participating Regal Cinema locations on Tuesdays and from June 10 – Aug 6.

Regal locations locally in High Point and Greensboro. https://www.regmovies.com/promotions/summer-movie-express

Update in WNC: Chimney Rock State Park will officially re-open to visitors on June 27…nine months after Hurricane Helene severely impacted the region.

A temporary entrance bridge and road repairs are now complete. Chimney Rock is one of western North Carolina’s most iconic natural landmarks, offering dramatic views of Hickory Nut Gorge and Lake Lure. Advance reservations will be required. Ticketing will happen around June 20 at chimneyrockpark.com. https://www.ncparks.gov/…/press…/CHRO-Reopening-June27

American tennis star Coco Gauff winning the French open over the weekend.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives

Monday, June 9, 2025

Forsyth County Public Health Dept (Highland Ave) = 10am – 2:30pm

Oak Ridge Methodist Church = 1:30pm – 6:30pm

New Philadelphia Moravian Church, on Country Club Road (WS) = 2pm – 7pm

Fairfield Community Church in High Point = 2:30pm – 7:30pm

Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Centenary UMC, 5th Street, downtown WS = 12:30pm – 5pm

Davie Construction Company, Kinderton, Bermuda Run = 11am – 3:30pm

Green Street Baptist Church in High Point = 2pm – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

“Live in harmony with each other.

Don’t be arrogant, but be friendly to humble people.

Don’t think that you are smarter than you really are.

Don’t take revenge.

Focus your thoughts on those things that are considered noble.

“If your enemy is hungry, feed him. If he is thirsty, give him a drink.’

Don’t let evil conquer you, but conquer evil with good”

Romans 12:16-21 God’s Word

Easy steps to help lower your energy bill (Duke Energy)

Set your thermostat to the highest comfortable setting

Change air filters regularly.

Close curtains and blinds. Keeping the sun out helps your house stay cooler.

Operate ceiling fans in a counterclockwise direction in the summer.

A serious deficit in soft skills?

Half of American employers are now hiring professionals to train rusty or inexperienced employees how to handle clients and dress appropriately, according to a survey from Intelligent.com, a research site for university students. Nearly six in 10 business leaders surveyed by Resume Builder said they were mandating etiquette lessons primarily to teach employees the art of “making polite conversation.”

A general anxiety about getting things wrong, professionally or socially, has ensured that TikTok posts about #etiquette have racked up views in the billions.

Read more https://on.wsj.com/4dMoBTp

‘NC by Train’ is offering 30% off tickets for Carolinian and Piedmont train travel within North Carolina. The sale runs until June 16 – for travel thru June 30.

Details at https://www.ncbytrain.org/deals/Pages/nc=by-train-anniversary.aspx

Skip the hassles of traffic and parking. Take advantage of NC By Train.

It’s convenient, safe and affordable with charging outlets at each seat and free WiFi.

Celebrating 35 years of Carolinian service and 30 years of Piedmont service.

https://www.ncdot.gov/news/press-releases/Pages/2025/2025-06-02-nc-by-train-anniversary.aspx

Traffic Alert: Eastern Beltway Project in Forsyth County

Update from NC-DOT: That temporary shift of I-40 West at Union Cross Road has been postponed till next weekend (June 13) due to the weather last Friday.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/

Unrest in LA: Praying for calm…

Immigration authorities and demonstrators clashed over the weekend after dozens of people were detained by federal immigration agents (ICE) across different locations.

President Trump has deployed 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles to disperse protesters, without the request of state authorities.

https://cbn.com/news/us/president-trump-deploys-national-guard-riots-continued-la

https://www.cbsnews.com/losangeles/

https://www.cnn.com/us/live-news/la-protests-ice-raids-trump-06-09-25

Note: The last time a president called the national guard to a state against the wishes of that state’s officials was when Lyndon B. Johnson sent the National Guard to PROTECT civil rights protestors in Alabama in 1965. Read more:

https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/march-20/lbj-sends-federal-troops-to-alabama?