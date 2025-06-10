Tuesday News for June 10, 2025

Power Outage: Over 1,100 people in Davidson County

*West of Lexington (Reeds / Reedy Creek / Yadkin College area)

Duke Energy: Estimated time for power to be restored = lunchtime

https://outagemap.duke-energy.com/#/current-outages/ncsc

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Centenary UMC, 5th Street, downtown WS = 12:30pm – 5pm

Davie Construction Company, Kinderton, Bermuda Run = 11am – 3:30pm

Green Street Baptist Church in High Point = 2pm – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Summer Movie Express. Enjoy family friendly movies for just $1 dollar at participating Regal Cinema locations on Tuesdays and Wednesdays (June 10 – Aug 6). *Local Regal location in High Point and Greensboro. https://www.regmovies.com/promotions

Veterans Coffee event planned for Wednesday morning (June 11) starting at 9am. Doors open at 8am…. Location: RCR event center in Welcome. https://www.facebook.com/VeteransBridgeHome

President Trump will visit Fort Bragg later today (June 10).

Just ahead of the US Army’s 250th anniversary this Saturday, June 14 (June 14, 1775).

https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/charlotte/news/2025/06/06/trump-to-visit-fort-bragg-next-week

FYI: Saturday (June 14) is also ‘Flag Day’, when the ‘official’ flag of the young United States was adopted = June 14, 1777

The Governor proclaiming June 9-13 as “Sea Turtle Week” in NC https://governor.nc.gov/governor-proclaims-sea-turtle-week#

Traffic Alert: Forsyth County

UPDATE: I-40W lane shift is now planned for this Wednesday evening.

*I-40 Westbound from Union Cross to I-74 (311) will be down to one lane for a couple of days. NC-DOT

Praying for calm with all of the ‘unrest’ happening in Los Angeles.