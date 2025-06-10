Tuesday News for June 10, 2025
Power Outage: Over 1,100 people in Davidson County
*West of Lexington (Reeds / Reedy Creek / Yadkin College area)
Duke Energy: Estimated time for power to be restored = lunchtime
https://outagemap.duke-energy.com/#/current-outages/ncsc
American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Centenary UMC, 5th Street, downtown WS = 12:30pm – 5pm
Davie Construction Company, Kinderton, Bermuda Run = 11am – 3:30pm
Green Street Baptist Church in High Point = 2pm – 6pm
Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/
Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS
Summer Movie Express. Enjoy family friendly movies for just $1 dollar at participating Regal Cinema locations on Tuesdays and Wednesdays (June 10 – Aug 6). *Local Regal location in High Point and Greensboro. https://www.regmovies.com/promotions
Veterans Coffee event planned for Wednesday morning (June 11) starting at 9am. Doors open at 8am…. Location: RCR event center in Welcome. https://www.facebook.com/VeteransBridgeHome
President Trump will visit Fort Bragg later today (June 10).
Just ahead of the US Army’s 250th anniversary this Saturday, June 14 (June 14, 1775).
https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/charlotte/news/2025/06/06/trump-to-visit-fort-bragg-next-week
FYI: Saturday (June 14) is also ‘Flag Day’, when the ‘official’ flag of the young United States was adopted = June 14, 1777
The Governor proclaiming June 9-13 as “Sea Turtle Week” in NC https://governor.nc.gov/governor-proclaims-sea-turtle-week#
Traffic Alert: Forsyth County
UPDATE: I-40W lane shift is now planned for this Wednesday evening.
*I-40 Westbound from Union Cross to I-74 (311) will be down to one lane for a couple of days. NC-DOT
Praying for calm with all of the ‘unrest’ happening in Los Angeles.