Summer 2025

wbfj-verne
June 10, 2025

Protect your skin while outside this summer

Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes BEFORE you go outside. *Re-apply every two hours.

 

Is your sunscreen really protecting you?

Check out the *EWG Healthy Living App that compares sunscreen (and much more) or their website at https://www.ewg.org/sunscreen/

 

SPF: Higher the number the better, right? Actually, no…

SPF primarily tells you how well a product blocks UVB rays (the rays that cause sunburn). But it says almost nothing about UVA rays, which go deeper, cause skin aging and also increase your risk of melanoma. www.ewg.org/sunscreen

A HIGH SPF can give people a false sense of security—so they stay in the sun too long, forget to reapply and end up less protected overall

SPF 30 blocks ~97% UVB rays

SPF 50 blocks ~98% UVB rays

SPF 100 blocks ~99% UVB rays

Choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen Stick to SPF 30–50 Reapply every 2 hours

Short audio clip https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xtBbz4YAJc

 

Study: Color is the most important factor for children’s swimwear.

In fact, it could make all the difference in preventing drowning. ALIVE Solutions tested various swimwear colors in 18 inches of lake water during partly sunny conditions.

Top choices: neon pink + neon orange

Worst colors: white + light blue for swimwear

*Drowning is one of the leading causes of death for people ages 1 to 24 globally.

https://www.today.com/parents/color-test-kids-swimsuits-show-best-colors-are-neon-t219805

 

US Department of Energy recommends setting for your home thermostat to 78 degrees to optimize energy use and save money!

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2025/05/15/best-thermostat-temperature-summer/83605819007/

 

Easy steps to help lower your energy bill (Duke Energy)

Set your thermostat to the highest comfortable setting

Change air filters regularly.

Close curtains and blinds. Keeping the sun out helps your house stay cooler.

Operate ceiling fans in a counterclockwise direction in the summer.

 

Best Insect Repellents for 2025

After testing more than 50 products, CR recommends 20 products containing 25% to 30% Deet. *Repel Lemon Eucalyptus was the best-performing Deet-free option.

How to apply bug sprays (Consumer Reports)

Apply after sunscreen, use a thin layer on exposed skin, never underneath clothing.

It’s okay to spray it on top of clothes. Test a small area first to make sure it doesn’t damage fabric.

Adults should apply repellent on kids, and be sure to wash it off once you’re back indoors for the day.

EWG: Protect yourself from bug bites!

https://www.ewg.org/news-insights/news/2024/06/protect-yourself-bug-bites-effective-repellent

EPA: Find the Repellent that is Right for You

https://www.epa.gov/insect-repellents/find-repellent-right-you

