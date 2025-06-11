WHAT'S NEW
Wednesday News for June 11, 2025

wbfj-verne
June 11, 2025

Today is Corn on the Cob day and German Chocolate cake day

 Hopefully clear skies for tonight’s ‘Full Moon’ also called the Strawberry Moon. https://www.farmersalmanac.com/full-moon-dates-and-times

 

It’s “Sea Turtle Week” in NC    https://governor.nc.gov/governor-proclaims-sea-turtle-week#

 

 Today is the last day for students in Guilford County Schools!

Graduations for seniors will be held at the Greensboro Coliseum today through Friday.

Details on the News Blog: https://www.gcsnc.com/families/graduation-2025

 

The Guilford County Schools Board has decided to close four Elementary schools.

Staff at Madison Elementary School, Southern Elementary School, Vandalia Elementary School and Washington Elementary School will be shifted to surrounding schools.

https://greensboro.com/news/local/education/article

 

NC drivers will see a 5% increase in car insurance rates in 2025. The rate increase will take effect Oct. 1 and will apply to both new and renewed auto insurance policies.

Good News: Motorcycle liability insurance rates will decrease an average of 16.3%.

*Effective June 1st: Homeowners insurance premiums will increase an average of 7.5%.

https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/charlotte/news/2025/06/10/north-carolina-auto-insurance-rates-are-going-up-5–on-average-in-settlement

 

Over 50% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, according Ramsey Solutions and their annual ‘State of Personal Finance’ study. The majority of Generation Z’ers (72%) and millennials (65%) report living paycheck to paycheck.  https://www.ramseysolutions.com/budgeting/state-of-personal-finance

https://www.marketwatch.com/financial-guides/banking/paycheck-to-paycheck-statistics/#

 

The Dead Sea Scrolls may be even older than once thought?

The fresh analysis, which paired radiocarbon dating with artificial intelligence, determined that some of the biblical manuscripts, could be 50 to 100 years older than previously believed. The Dead Sea Scrolls are a collection of over 900 ancient Jewish manuscripts, some containing the oldest known copies of the Hebrew Bible, found in caves near the Dead Sea in the West Bank.

https://www.foxnews.com/travel/dead-sea-scrolls-could-even-older-previously-thought-according-study

 

“Dog Day Adventures” is a program through the Forsyth County Animal Shelter.

Take an adoptable dog out for an ‘adventure’. Just complete some paperwork,

get matched up with a dog and you are off on a 3-hour adventure.

You must be a Forsyth County resident. Age 18 or older.

NEW: ALL adoption fees have been ‘waived’ for the month of June.

That’s a $125 ‘savings’ per dog or cat.  Call 336-703-2480 for details.

https://www.co.forsyth.cc/AnimalShelter/

 

Praying for calm: Protest and ‘unrest’ happening in Los Angeles and across the nation.  https://www.facebook.com/cwsgreensboronc

 

Winston-Salem Dash get the win over Bowling Green (4-2) last night.

The Dash at home through Sunday. First pitch at 6:30pm. Sunday at 2pm.

www.wsdash.com

 

Traffic Alert: Forsyth County.  One lane of I-40 WB from Union Cross Exit to I-74 (Hwy 311) will be CLOSED through Friday due to roadwork. NC-DOT

 

Global Coffee Creator?

Starbucks is offering coffee lovers and aspiring influencers the chance to turn content creation into a full-time job – with global travel, benefits, and a six-figure salary. The year – long roles include travel to as many as 15 Starbucks locations around the world – from Tokyo and Milan to the brand’s coffee farm in Costa Rica.

Applicants must: Be at least 18 years old.  Hold a valid U.S. passport.

And be available to travel internationally from August 2025 through July 2026.

There are no college or professional experience requirements.

Instead, candidates must create a short TikTok video explaining why they’re the right fit for the job, use the hashtag #StarbucksGlobalCoffeeCreator, and submit the video link with the official application on the Starbucks Careers website thru Friday, June 13.   https://www.fox13news.com/news/starbucks-global-coffee-creator-job?

