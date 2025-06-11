Wednesday Word

Today is (among other things) “National Making Life Beautiful Day.”

When I saw this, I couldn’t help but think of the first part of Ecclesiastes 3:11 –

11) HE (GOD) has made everything beautiful in its time…

…and HE HAS, Hasn’t HE… or perhaps Better Put… DOESN’T HE?!?

In Fact, James 1:17 says –

17) Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and comes down from the FATHER of Lights, with WHOM there is no variation or shadow of turning.

So, Yes! – For the Born-Again Christian… for the Blessed Child of the FATHER of Lights… for those of us who no longer live in Darkness… the Light of GODS LOVE reveals to us All Things that are Truly Beautiful!

And Friend, you don’t have to look very far to Find that Beauty. It’s as close as the Mirror you stand in front of every day. Yes, I Said It! YOU are Beautiful NOT just in GOD’S Eyes, but because of HIS Glory that Shines IN YOU!

Now… You have the Best Reason Yet for making Today—“National Making Life Beautiful Day.” – Because GOD Already Has!

TRACY