Adoption fees ‘waived’ in June

“Dog Day Adventures” is a program through the Forsyth County Animal Shelter.

Take an adoptable dog out for an ‘adventure’. Just complete some paperwork,

get matched up with a dog and you are off on a 3-hour adventure.

You must be a Forsyth County resident. Age 18 or older.

Limited time: ALL adoption fees have been ‘waived’ for the month of June 2025! That’s a $125 savings per dog or cat.

Contact the Forsyth County Animal Shelter by calling 336-703-2480

Email FCASvolunteer@forsyth.cc to get the process started.

New and improved website: https://forsyth.cc/animalshelter

Location: 5570 Sturmer Park Circle in Winston Salem, NC

Jamie Bertman (new director of the Forsyth County Animal Shelter) shares more about ‘Dog Day Adventures’ and Adoption fees waived throughout the month of June 2025…