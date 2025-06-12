Thursday News for June 12, 2025

It’s “Sea Turtle Week” in NC https://governor.nc.gov/governor-proclaims-sea-turtle-week#

Last day for students in Davie County.

Guilford County Schools: Graduation ceremonies continue today and Friday at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Praying for Peace in the Middle East. The Pentagon and State Department are preparing partial evacuations of non-essential U.S. personnel in parts of the Middle East that could be threatened by Iran. Tehran has warned of an attack U.S. interests if negotiations in the nuclear talks break down.

RECALL: Over 19,000 cases of Dr. Pepper Zero Sugar are being recalled because select cans of the “zero sugar” product may contain sugar.

The Dr. Pepper Zero Sugar aluminum cans sold were sold at retail locations in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

A potential cybersecurity incident involving Thomasville City’s municipal systems is under investigation, according to an email from Deputy City Manager. Essential services, including public safety, continue to operate without interruption.

Brian Wilson, one of the founders of the Beach Boys passed away on Wednesday at the age of 82. The eldest and last surviving of three musical brothers — Brian played bass, Carl lead guitar and Dennis drums. CNN

Winston-Salem Dash at home through Sunday.

TONIGHT is First Responders Night. First pitch at 6:30pm. Sunday at 2pm. www.wsdash.com

Global Coffee Creator?

Starbucks is offering coffee lovers and aspiring influencers the chance to turn content creation into a full-time job – with global travel, benefits, and a six-figure salary. Applicants must: Be at least 18 years old. Hold a valid U.S. passport.

And be available to travel internationally from August 2025 through July 2026.

There are no college or professional experience requirements.

Last night’s FULL MOON is also called the ‘Strawberry Moon’.

Meditate on the Fruit of the Spirit: Love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control. Galatians 5:22-23

Traffic Alert: Forsyth County. One lane of I-40 WB from Union Cross Exit to I-74

(Hwy 311) will be CLOSED through Friday due to roadwork. NC-DOT

CCM artist Michael Tait posting an ‘Instagram confession’ earlier in the week. Tait, who admits to leading a double life, asked for forgiveness, saying, “I have hurt so many people in so many ways.”

Please continue to pray for healing for all involved.

