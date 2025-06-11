WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Forgiving ‘Father Wounds’

Forgiving ‘Father Wounds’

wbfj-verne
June 11, 2025

Father’s Day Special

Verne chats with Dr Bob Reccord, founder of ‘Total Life Impact Ministries about his book ’“Ending the Cycle of Father Wounds”

 

According to the US Census Bureau, over 18 million children (that’s 1 in 4 kids), live without a biological, step, or adoptive father in the home. There is a ‘father crisis’ in America.

 

What are ‘Father Wounds’? Who really benefits from the act of forgiveness?

Four things kids REALLY need in a Father?

(Hint: Provider/Protector…Nurturer…Boundary Maker/Enforcer…Coach)

 

Find out more about Dr Bob Reccord and his book “Ending the Cycle of Father Wounds”

www.tliministries.com

 

Click on the Self-Assessment Tool…

https://tliministries.com/ending-the-cycle-of-father-wounds/

 

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (June 15, 2025)

 

 

Previous Post «
Next Post

RELATED ARTICLES

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
June 11, 2025

Dad In My Lane

wdecker_wbfj
June 11, 2025

Summer 2025

wbfj-verne
June 10, 2025

Update: Temporary shift I-40W at Union Cross Road

wbfj-verne
June 10, 2025

Tuesday News for June 10, 2025

wbfj-verne
June 10, 2025

Vacation Bible Schools

wbfj-kurt
June 10, 2025
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.