Forgiving ‘Father Wounds’

Father’s Day Special

Verne chats with Dr Bob Reccord, founder of ‘Total Life Impact Ministries about his book ’“Ending the Cycle of Father Wounds”

According to the US Census Bureau, over 18 million children (that’s 1 in 4 kids), live without a biological, step, or adoptive father in the home. There is a ‘father crisis’ in America.

What are ‘Father Wounds’? Who really benefits from the act of forgiveness?

Four things kids REALLY need in a Father?

(Hint: Provider/Protector…Nurturer…Boundary Maker/Enforcer…Coach)

Find out more about Dr Bob Reccord and his book “Ending the Cycle of Father Wounds”

www.tliministries.com

Click on the Self-Assessment Tool…

https://tliministries.com/ending-the-cycle-of-father-wounds/

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (June 15, 2025)