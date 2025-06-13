Friday News for June 13, 2025

Today is Friday the 13th …and it’s the only Friday the 13th this year.

Krispy Kreme: Purchase any dozen doughnuts at regular price and get a dozen Original Glazed for just 13¢ cents.

Guilford County Schools: Final day for Graduation ceremonies at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Davie County Schools: Senior graduation planned for this Saturday morning (8:30am) at War Eagle Stadium. Note: Under the new guidelines, only clear bags will be allowed inside venues. Officials are urging attendees to bring fewer items to speed up the process. https://ourdavie.com/2025/05/13/clear-bags-only-weapons-detector-pass-through-to-be-part-of-2025-graduation-ceremonies/

Big announcement at PTI yesterday! JetZero will build its first manufacturing plant for it’s next-generation passenger jet (the Z4) at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro, creating more than 14,500 jobs. JetZero is based in Long Beach, Cali.

https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/news/2025/06/12/jetzero-set-to-add-thousands-of-jobs-at-pti

Praying for peace in the Middle East. The Israeli military (IDF) launched a series of airstrikes against Iran overnight, targeting nuclear facilities, then Iran sent drones into Israel. https://cbn.com/news/israel/israel-strikes-iran-targeting-nuclear-facilities-iran-fires-drones-israel

Praying for calm in Los Angeles and other cities across the nation.

Peaceful protests are planned nationwide and in the Triad for Saturday. https://www.nokings.org/?

Egg prices continue to come down. But bacon prices have risen almost 20% since last year, and experts say these prices may not be coming down any time soon.

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/israel-iran-airstrikes-national-guard-rulings-morning-rundown-rcna212792

American Red Cross: Local blood drives

Friday, June 13, 2025

North Davidson Library on Critcher Drive in Welcome = 9am – 1pm

Saturday, June 14, 2025

Ardmore UMC, S Hawthorne Road (WS) = 9:30am – 2pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Coming up…

On Saturday, the US Army celebrates its 250th anniversary (est. June 14, 1775).

Saturday is also ‘Flag Day’. The stars and stripes ‘officially’ adopted on June 14, 1777.

Colossians 3:20-21 is a directive to dads…

“Children, obey your parents in everything, for this is pleasing to the Lord.

Fathers, do not exasperate your children, that they may not lose heart…”

*other translations say for Father’s NOT to aggravate, provoke, embitter, be too hard on their children!