‘Saturday Summer hours’ at local DMV locations

NC-DMV: ‘Saturday Summer hours’ begin this Saturday.

Walk-in services (8am – noon) over 11 Saturdays this summer at specific DMV locations from May 31 – August 23 (exceptions: June 28 and July 5)

No appointments necessary. DMV offices across the Piedmont Triad include…

Winston-Salem South – 2001 Silas Creek Parkway

Kernersville – 810A N. Main Street

Greensboro – 2391 Coliseum Blvd

Salisbury – 5780 S. Main Street

BTW: Nearly 17,000 transactions occurred on Saturdays at 16 offices last Summer.

https://www.ncdot.gov/news/press-releases/Pages/2025/2025-03-31-ncdmv-office-hours-expand-april-7.aspx