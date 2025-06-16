Monday News for June 16, 2025

Flood Watch continues for the Piedmont Triad through tonight…

Today is the deadline. ‘NC by Train’ is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

Save 30% on tickets for all Carolinian and Piedmont​ trains.

The sale runs thru Monday, June 16. Must book during the month of June.

Details at https://www.ncbytrain.org/deals/Pages/nc=by-train-anniversary.aspx

Celebrating 35 years of Carolinian service and 30 years of Piedmont service.

https://www.ncdot.gov/news/press-releases/Pages/2025/2025-06-02-nc-by-train-anniversary.aspx

Praying for Peace in the Middle East. The deadly conflict between Israel and Iran has entered its fourth day. Israel stressing that it’s Operation Rising Lion against Iran is expected to take “weeks, not days.”

https://www.cnn.com/world/live-news/israel-iran-attack-strikes-news-06-16-25-intl-hnk

https://cbn.com/news/israel/idf-deals-heavy-blow-against-irans-military-nuclear-infrastructure-yet-missile-threat

Deadly flooding in northern West Virginia. Search and rescue operations resume today. Anchor Ridge Ministries based in North Wilkesboro is preparing to respond to those in need. https://www.facebook.com/AnchorRidgeMinistries

President Trump arrived in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Sunday night in advance of the G7 Summit, the first international summit of his second administration.

https://apnews.com/article/trump-g7-carney-canada-trade-iran-75c17fffe96c9031d8ebb22af923d86c

Manhunt in Minnesota is over. Police arresting a 57-year-old suspect last night.

https://www.cnn.com/2025/06/14/us/minnesota-shootings-manhunt-vance-boelter-invs

Live-action remakes dominate the Summer Box Office.

The live-action “How to Train Your Dragon” soaring to #1 during its opening weekend. The live-action “Lilo & Stitch” pushed to #2, after three weeks at #1.

https://www.cnn.com/2025/06/15/business/train-dragon-box-office-lilo-stitch

*Check out MOVIE REVIEWS from Focus on the Family at /www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Monday, June 16, 2025

High Point Rockers, Lindsay Street (HP) = Noon – 4:30pm

Kernersville Wesleyan Church, North Main Street = 2pm – 6:30pm

Open Door Baptist Church in Archdale = 2:30pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Easy steps to help lower your energy bill (Duke Energy)

Set your thermostat to the highest comfortable setting

Change air filters regularly.

Close curtains and blinds. Keeping the sun out helps your house stay cooler.

Operate ceiling fans in a counterclockwise direction in the summer.

‘Don’t be selfish. Don’t try to impress others.

Be humble, thinking of others as better than yourselves’

Philippians 2:3 NLT

Number of the Day = 1,100

That’s how many NIH grants that have been terminated since the beginning of the second Trump administration. At least 160 clinical trials studying cancer, mental health, substance abuse and chronic disease have been affected

https://www.cnn.com/2025/06/11/health/health-care-research-cuts-report?utm