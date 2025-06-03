WHAT'S NEW
Recalls in the News (June 2025)

wbfj-verne
June 3, 2025

Recall: Volkswagen, Nissan, Volvo and Ram are recalling a combined million vehicles due to rear camera malfunctions that could increase crash risk.

Ford separately recalled over 1 million vehicles for similar camera issues. These recalls hope to address software errors and mechanical issues that can cause the camera image to delay, freeze, or not display.  Check out the details…

https://news.dealershipguy.com/p/vw-nissan-volvo-and-ram-hit-by-major-backup-camera-recalls-2025-06-02

https://www.automotivedive.com/news/ford-recalls-1m-vehicles-backup-camera-display-software-nhtsa/749369/

 

RECALL: Tomatoes sold in 3 states (North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia) now labeled ‘extreme risk’ by the FDA. The effected tomatoes were packaged and sold to wholesalers and distributors between April 23-28 under the name H&C Farms Label, according to Williams Farms Repack LLC, based in Lodge, South Carolina. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2025/06/02/tomato-recall-fda-salmonella/83993087007/

 

RECALL: Do not eat, sell, or serve recalled cucumbers grown by Bedner Growers, Inc. and distributed by Fresh Start Produce Sales! That’s the warning from the FDA. A Salmonella outbreak linked these cucumbers grown by Bedner Growers has led to widespread recalls.  https://www.fda.gov/food/outbreaks-foodborne-illness/outbreak-investigation-salmonella-cucumbers-may-2025

 

 

