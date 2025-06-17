Tuesday News for June 17, 2025

HOT-HOT-HOT: Summer officially begins this Saturday (June 20) ????

Flood Watch for the Foothill communities including Stokes, Surry, Yadkin and Wilkes.

Missions of Mercy FREE Dental Clinic coming to Elkin High School this Friday and Saturday (June 20-21). This clinic offers ‘select’ dental services to adults on a first come first served basis. No pre-registration is required. NOTE: Volunteers are needed for setup this Thursday (June 19) and to assist with patient care on Friday and Saturday.

*Sponsored by North Carolina Dental Society Foundation ‘Missions of Mercy’.

Details on the News Blog: https://ncdentalfoundation.org/events/

Day 5: Israel / Iran conflict in the Middle East…

President Trump abruptly left the G7 Summit Meeting in Canada on Monday to join his national security team at the White House. That has some questioning whether it’s a signal that the U.S. may enter the war against Iran. Praying for Peace in the Middle East.

https://cbn.com/news/israel/speculation-mounts-us-could-join-iran-war-netanyahu-says-israel-changing-face-middle

Summer Movie Express. Enjoy family friendly movies for just $1 dollar at participating Regal Cinema locations on Tuesdays and Wednesdays (thru Aug 6).

*Local Regal location in High Point and Greensboro. https://www.regmovies.com/promotions

Davidson County Schools is offering free summer meals who need them!

Ages 18 years and younger! Mondays – Thursdays for several weeks.

Meals must be consumed on-site, during designated hours.

Seeds of Hope (no cost) Summer Day Camps

There are still some openings for kids during week two and week three…

Week Two (Pilot Mountain) begins June 23 at Pilot Mountain Middle (Surry)

Week Three (East Bend) begins July 7 at Forbush Middle (Yadkin)

Nurturing spiritual, physical, and emotional growth for foster, adopted, and at-risk kids K-8th grade at no cost. Details at wbfj.fm https://heroeshelpingheroes.squarespace.com/summer-camp

The American Children’s Home in Lexington is celebrating 100 years of service to children and families. A Centennial Celebration will take place this Saturday (June 21)

from 11am – 3pm at the American Children’s Home campus, on Highway 8 in Lexington.

The FREE celebration will feature campus tours, food trucks, a kid’s zone with bounce houses and more. Admission is free. Details at www.ACH-NC.org

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/local/a-century-of-service-american-children-s-home-will-host-centennial-celebration-in-june/article_37978f3a-63cd-55f7-96d1-c355a7f2e228.html?

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Kingswood Methodist Church, in Rural Hall = 1pm – 5:30pm

Fulp Moravian Church in Walnut Cove = 1:30pm – 6pm

Rehobeth Church in Greensboro = 2:30pm – 7pm

Salem One in Kernersville = 2pm – 6:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

“And I am certain that God, who began the good work within you, will continue His work until it is finally finished on the day when Christ Jesus returns.”

Philippians 1:6 (NLT)